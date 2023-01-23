Around the NFL

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) doing OK, has mindset to play vs. Bengals

Published: Jan 23, 2023 at 01:52 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Kansas City Chiefs enter Championship Week with all eyes on Patrick Mahomes' injured right ankle.

Head coach Andy Reid confirmed Monday that Mahomes is dealing with a high ankle sprain but added that the quarterback intends to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"He's worked hard in the treatment and is doing OK," Reid told reporters. "He told you guys. He mentioned to you that he's going to play. That's his mindset. Then we'll just take it day by day and see how he does."

Mahomes suffered the ankle injury late in the first quarter of Saturday's Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The QB finished the field-goal drive limping badly after each snap.

The Chiefs staff forced Mahomes to take an X-ray during the Chiefs' ensuing drive, despite the QB's desire to wait until halftime. After the scans came back negative, Mahomes returned for the second half. He led the Chiefs to a playoff victory, including a jump-toss TD in the fourth quarter to put K.C. back up 10, but was clearly limited due to his sprained ankle.

Mahomes winced in pain throughout the second half, struggled at times to get to stretch handoffs, and didn't scramble unless necessary. The Chiefs altered their game plan after the injury, running fewer play-action plays down the stretch than usual.

Reid noted that it's still too early in the process to know if Mahomes will practice Wednesday.

"As far as the reps, I'll have to see how he feels as we get ready for practice," Reid said.

The coach added that Mahomes' ankle injury "isn't quite as bad" as the one he suffered in the 2019 season opener against Jacksonville. Mahomes played the following week against the Raiders that season and threw for 443 yards and 4 TDs in the win.

