Chiefs coach Andy Reid: QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) doing OK, has mindset to play vs. Bengals

"He's worked hard in the treatment and is doing OK," Reid told reporters. "He told you guys. He mentioned to you that he's going to play. That's his mindset. Then we'll just take it day by day and see how he does."

Mahomes suffered the ankle injury late in the first quarter of Saturday's Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The QB finished the field-goal drive limping badly after each snap.

The Chiefs staff forced Mahomes to take an X-ray during the Chiefs' ensuing drive, despite the QB's desire to wait until halftime. After the scans came back negative, Mahomes returned for the second half. He led the Chiefs to a playoff victory, including a jump-toss TD in the fourth quarter to put K.C. back up 10, but was clearly limited due to his sprained ankle.

Mahomes winced in pain throughout the second half, struggled at times to get to stretch handoffs, and didn't scramble unless necessary. The Chiefs altered their game plan after the injury, running fewer play-action plays down the stretch than usual.

Reid noted that it's still too early in the process to know if Mahomes will practice Wednesday.

"As far as the reps, I'll have to see how he feels as we get ready for practice," Reid said.