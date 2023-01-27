NFL Championship Sunday bold predictions: Fred Warner's game-winning pick-six lifts 49ers over PHI

I'll almost never bet against the uber-talented Patrick Mahomes, but his ankle injury is a big concern heading into Sunday's heavyweight matchup with the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals. With Joe Burrow vaulting up the QB ranks this postseason and the Bengals having the better team overall, I believe Cincinnati goes into Arrowhead Stadium and wins the AFC title game for the second consecutive year. The biggest deciding factor in this one is superstar wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, for whom the Chiefs' defense has no answer. He goes for over 150 receiving yards and two scores in the victory.