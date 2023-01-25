RB Index, Championship Sunday: QBs headline juicy AFC title game, but running backs will decide winner

Meanwhile, the Bengals present an imposing RB duo of their own in Mixon and Perine, whose respective skill sets complement each other quite nicely. While Perine has been an asset in pass protection and on third down, Mixon was a big-time playmaker in last week's statement-making win at Buffalo. Aided by a big day from the Bengals' surprisingly dominant offensive line, Mixon led all players in rushing first downs in the Divisional Round while averaging a season-high 2.6 yards before contact per rush, according to Next Gen Stats -- a huge improvement from the 0.9 figure recorded over his other 15 games this season (including Super Wild Card Weekend). Pacing Cincy's offense throughout the 27-10 win over the Bills, Mixon carried the ball 20 times for 105 yards and a touchdown. It was just his second 100-yard rushing performance of this season -- and his first time across the century mark in six career postseason games. Having a guy like Mixon -- who can take pressure off his quarterback by gaining chunk yards, setting up the play-action pass and controlling the clock -- is so important at this point in the season.