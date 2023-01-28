NFL Championship Sunday unit ranking: Top offense? Most imposing defense? Plus, 5 draft steals to watch

If the NFL is a quarterback-driven league, the top defense must be able to disrupt the timing and rhythm of the passing game. The Eagles are a destructive force that destroys opponents at the point of attack. The defensive line, in particular, has taken a sledgehammer to all comers, utilizing a mix of size, speed and skill to overwhelm blockers in pass protection. As the first team in NFL history to boast four players boasting double-digit sacks -- Haason Reddick (16), Brandon Graham (11), Javon Hargrave (11) and Josh Sweat (11) -- Philadelphia can harass the quarterback while throwing a blanket over the skill players in the passing game. With 70 sacks during the regular season -- the third-most in league history -- the Eagles had 15 more sacks than the next-closest team (Kansas City).





That kind of pressure up front fits quite nicely with a defensive backfield that features a pair of long, rangy athletes with A+ ball skills and tackling ability. Darius Slay and James Bradberry are rock-solid corners with a knack for reading the quarterback's eyes while shadowing wideouts in space. With C.J. Gardner-Johnson complementing these veteran cover men as a ball-hawking safety with outstanding range and diagnostic skills -- after all, he tied for the league lead with six interceptions despite missing five games -- Philly has a perfect combination of pass rush and coverage to flourish in today's pass-happy game.