49ers DC DeMeco Ryans emerging as top candidate for Texans' head coaching job

Ryans transitioned into coaching and steadily climbed the ranks, replacing current Jets coach Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator in San Francisco in 2021 and picking up where Saleh left off, overseeing a top-three defense in each of the last two seasons. Under his direction, San Francisco finished the 2022 regular season as the NFL's top-ranked defense, building expectation Ryans would land a head-coaching job elsewhere before long.

After interviewing with five NFL teams (Arizona, Carolina, Denver, Houston and Indianapolis), it seems he has a very good chance of earning such a position in the city in which he began his NFL career.

The Texans are still in the midst of a rebuild and have fired their last two head coaches after each completed just one season at the helm. Though they've added promising young talent to the roster, Houston is still in need of a coaching upgrade after ranking 31st and 30th in yards allowed per game in each of the last two seasons, making Ryans a logical fit.