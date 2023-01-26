Around the NFL

Chiefs LB Willie Gay on what impresses him about Bengals offense: 'Nothing'

Published: Jan 26, 2023 at 05:43 PM
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay said his team wasn't going to do any talking about their budding rivals and AFC Championship Game combatants, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Then Gay dished out a pretty spicy quote on the Bengals moments later.

Asked Thursday what impressed him about the Bengals' offense, the third-year linebacker said plenty without having to say too much.

"Nothing," Gay said, per Fox 4 KC. "Nothing."

How's that for not talking?

Mind you, the Chiefs are now 0-3 against the Bengals in the past two seasons, including a loss one year ago at Arrowhead Stadium in the conference title game. The Bengals also beat the Chiefs in Cincinnati, 27-24, back in Week 13.

In each of those three head-to-head games, the Bengals' offense has had to overcome second-half deficits to beat the Chiefs. They've averaged 29.3 points in the three games, too.

Some of this rivalry got simmering again after Bengals defensive back Mike Hilton was mic'd up for last Sunday's Divisional Round victory over the Bills. Hilton took a shot at the Chiefs by corrupting the name of their beloved Arrowhead.

"We'll see y'all at Burrowhead," Hilton said, alluding to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's success vs. the Chiefs.

That might not have gone over well with the Chiefs. Prior to besmirching the Bengals with the "nothing" comment, Gay was asked about the "Burrowhead" name change, which is where he explained he wasn't going to be doing any talking.

"I'm just excited to be playing football, man," Gay said. "That stuff is just what comes with the game. Like coach (Andy) Reid said, we don't do no talking, we just go handle business when it's time to go."

Gay also said he expects the Bengals to try to run the ball at the Chiefs and out-tough them up front.

"Stop the run, for sure," Gay said. "We know they're going to try to do that, to act like they can big-boy us. But the front six, seven (are) going to definitely do our job and try to slow that down."

Other Bengals don't appear ready to jump into the billboard-material ring prior to Sunday's showdown. Asked what his thoughts were on Gay's comments, Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase wanted no part of trading more barbs.

"I ain't got no response for him," Chase said, via ESPN.com.

Sunday's heavyweight matchup promised to be exciting before the talking started. Now there has been an extra dash (or three) of spice added to the mix.

