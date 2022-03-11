Eagles make Jason Kelce highest-paid center in NFL on 1-year, $14M contract

Jason Kelce announced Thursday that he will return for his 12th season, and he will be paid handsomely for another year anchoring the Eagles' offensive line.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Kelce agreed to a one-year contract that is worth essentially $14 million -- a figure that will make Kelce the highest-paid center in the NFL on an annual basis. The Lions' ﻿Frank Ragnow﻿ previously held that distinction at $13.5 million per season.

Kelce's play certainly merits his placement atop the position. Kelce was named first-team All-Pro for the fourth time of his career this past season after allowing just one sack in 17 games.