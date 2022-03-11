Eagles DT Fletcher Cox subject of trade interest around NFL

Leading up to last season's trade deadline, the Philadelphia Eagles nearly dealt Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. No deal came to fruition, but interest in prying the lineman out of Philly hasn't waned.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that teams around the NFL have continued to call the Eagles regarding a potential trade for Cox, per sources informed of the situation.

Cox got off to a rocky start under new defensive coordinator Johnathan Gannon, to the point that the veteran was openly criticizing the game plans. But the two worked out their differences as the Eagles made their way to the postseason with a 6-2 streak down the stretch.

The 31-year-old had a down season by his standards, generating 3.5 sacks and 35 tackles in 16 games. He had earned six straight Pro Bowls before missing the all-star squad in 2021.