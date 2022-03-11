Around the NFL

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox subject of trade interest around NFL

Published: Mar 11, 2022 at 09:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Leading up to last season's trade deadline, the Philadelphia Eagles nearly dealt Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. No deal came to fruition, but interest in prying the lineman out of Philly hasn't waned.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that teams around the NFL have continued to call the Eagles regarding a potential trade for Cox, per sources informed of the situation.

Cox got off to a rocky start under new defensive coordinator Johnathan Gannon, to the point that the veteran was openly criticizing the game plans. But the two worked out their differences as the Eagles made their way to the postseason with a 6-2 streak down the stretch.

The 31-year-old had a down season by his standards, generating 3.5 sacks and 35 tackles in 16 games. He had earned six straight Pro Bowls before missing the all-star squad in 2021.

After multiple contract restructures, a trade of Cox would leave a chunk of dead money on the salary cap -- not that that's stopped GM Howie Roseman in the past. The Eagles could also wait until after June 1 to execute a trade of Cox that would help alleviate some of the dead money.

Related Content

news

NFL updates, latest league news from Friday, March 11

The Cleveland Browns plan to tender RFA running back D'Ernest Johnson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. 
news

Harold Landry: Titans' front four 'can lead the charge' to a Super Bowl win

With a big new contract, Titans edge rusher ﻿Harold Landry﻿ believes the defense's front four can propel Tennessee further in 2022.
news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton on getting Russell Wilson: 'We're so excited' 

Pro Bowl wideout Courtland Sutton is excited to welcome QB Russell Wilson, but he realizes the team has yet to accomplish anything. 
news

Raiders set to release linebacker Cory Littleton 

The Raiders informed linebacker Cory Littleton they'll be releasing him when the new league year begins next week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

Center Jason Kelce announces he's returning to play for Eagles in 2022 season

All--Pro center Jason Kelce announced Thursday he will be returning to play for the Eagles in his 12th NFL season with a video tweeted Thursday.
news

Sterling Shepard agrees to restructured contract with Giants to return to New York for seventh season

The longest-tenured Giant will be back in New York for a seventh season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday Sterling Shepard has agreed to a restructured contract.
news

Bears trading pass rusher Khalil Mack to Chargers for multiple draft picks

The Bears are trading Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a 2022 second-round draft pick and a sixth-rounder in 2023, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. 
news

Cowboys having active trade conversations involving tackle La'el Collins

The Cowboys are having active trade conversations involving right tackle ﻿La'el Collins﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Thursday, March 10

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Raiders are not tendering fullback ﻿Alec Ingold﻿, meaning the veteran is set to hit free agency when the new league year begins March 16 at 4 p.m. ET.
news

Packers add 176,160 new shareholders, net approximately $65.8M with sixth-ever stock offering

The Packers announced Thursday they've added 176,160 new shareholders through their sixth stock sale from February. Net proceeds from the approximately $65.8 million raised during the offering will go toward ongoing construction projects at Lambeau Field.
news

Lions to release DE Trey Flowers, save $10.386M on salary cap

After three seasons, the Lions are moving on from pass rusher ﻿Trey Flowers﻿. Tom Pelissero reports that Detroit plans to release Flowers next week at the start of the NFL's new league year
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW