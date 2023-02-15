James Bradberry won't 'play for cheap' after standout season, to discuss Eagles contract 'soon'

Bradberry earned a long-term contract, but he said on Tuesday he's not yet starting discussions with the Eagles' front office.

"I don't know what they got planning on over there, and I didn't want to ask about it because I just wanted my mind to be on football," Bradberry said, via The Associated Press. "But we'll talk about it soon."

In a league in constant need of reliable corners, Bradberry is in line to get paid, even if his age trims off some of the top-end money.

At this point in his career, Bradberry said he's balancing getting paid with going to a place he can win.

"It's kind of hard to put like a percentage on which one is more important," Bradberry said, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP. "It's kind of just based upon a case-by-case scenario. But I do know those two things are probably the most important to me -- being on a good roster, having the ability to get to the playoffs and win in the playoffs, but also, I don't want to play for cheap, you know."