James Bradberry won't 'play for cheap' after standout season, to discuss Eagles contract 'soon'

Published: Feb 15, 2023
After being cut by the New York Giants last year, veteran corner James Bradberry inked a one-year prove-it deal in Philadelphia.

Prove it he did.

While his hold in Super Bowl LVII that essentially ended the game is top of mind, there is no question that Bradberry was a key reason the Eagles were in the game in the first place. Throughout the 2022 campaign, Bradberry was sterling opposite Darius Slay for a good Philly secondary. The 29-year-old earned second-team All-Pro honors with three interceptions and 17 passes defensed in 17 regular-season games. He added another INT and two passes defensed with 10 tackles in the postseason.

Bradberry earned a long-term contract, but he said on Tuesday he's not yet starting discussions with the Eagles' front office.

"I don't know what they got planning on over there, and I didn't want to ask about it because I just wanted my mind to be on football," Bradberry said, via The Associated Press. "But we'll talk about it soon."

In a league in constant need of reliable corners, Bradberry is in line to get paid, even if his age trims off some of the top-end money.

At this point in his career, Bradberry said he's balancing getting paid with going to a place he can win.

"It's kind of hard to put like a percentage on which one is more important," Bradberry said, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP. "It's kind of just based upon a case-by-case scenario. But I do know those two things are probably the most important to me -- being on a good roster, having the ability to get to the playoffs and win in the playoffs, but also, I don't want to play for cheap, you know."

One of the top 10 players headed to free agency, Bradberry won't have to play for cheap in 2023.

