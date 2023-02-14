Unhappy Valentine's Day: Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster draws ire of Eagles WR A.J. Brown after James Bradberry tweet

Even Valentine's Day can't ease the tensions still simmering from Super Bowl LVII.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was at the center of one of the game's pivotal plays Sunday night when the man covering him, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, was flagged for defensive holding on third-and-8 with the game tied at 35 with 1:54 remaining to play.
The Chiefs were able to bleed the clock nearly out after that, kicking a game-winning field goal in the 38-35 victory in the waning seconds.
On Tuesday, Smith-Schuster decided to have a little fun at Bradberry's expense regarding the play, sending out this Valentine's Day "card" on Twitter.
Get it … hold?
Bradberry admitted he grabbed Smith-Schuster's jersey after the game, even if many Eagles fans didn't appreciate the call -- especially when it happened. "It was a holding," Bradberry said. "I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide."
Before Bradberry could respond on Tuesday, however, his Eagles teammate A.J. Brown fired back.
The "Tik-Tok boy" line had to sting a bit, let's be honest. Then fellow Eagles corner Darius Slay swooped in.
Bradberry didn't respond directly to Smith-Schuster but did take the time to make a reference to his placement on the second-team All-Pro Team this season.
Of course, Smith-Schuster had a variety of responses he could have fallen back on, such as some candy hearts with funny one-liners or perhaps just a picture of the Lombardi Trophy. Instead, JuJu came straight after Brown.
Two days after the Super Bowl, the pettiness hasn't subsided. And love is not in the air as far as these players are concerned, no matter what the calendar reads.