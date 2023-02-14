Around the NFL

Unhappy Valentine's Day: Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster draws ire of Eagles WR A.J. Brown after James Bradberry tweet

Published: Feb 14, 2023 at 05:33 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Even Valentine's Day can't ease the tensions still simmering from Super Bowl LVII.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was at the center of one of the game's pivotal plays Sunday night when the man covering him, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, was flagged for defensive holding on third-and-8 with the game tied at 35 with 1:54 remaining to play.

The Chiefs were able to bleed the clock nearly out after that, kicking a game-winning field goal in the 38-35 victory in the waning seconds.

On Tuesday, Smith-Schuster decided to have a little fun at Bradberry's expense regarding the play, sending out this Valentine's Day "card" on Twitter.

Get it … hold?

Bradberry admitted he grabbed Smith-Schuster's jersey after the game, even if many Eagles fans didn't appreciate the call -- especially when it happened. "It was a holding," Bradberry said. "I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide."

Before Bradberry could respond on Tuesday, however, his Eagles teammate A.J. Brown fired back.

The "Tik-Tok boy" line had to sting a bit, let's be honest. Then fellow Eagles corner Darius Slay swooped in.

Bradberry didn't respond directly to Smith-Schuster but did take the time to make a reference to his placement on the second-team All-Pro Team this season.

Of course, Smith-Schuster had a variety of responses he could have fallen back on, such as some candy hearts with funny one-liners or perhaps just a picture of the Lombardi Trophy. Instead, JuJu came straight after Brown.

Two days after the Super Bowl, the pettiness hasn't subsided. And love is not in the air as far as these players are concerned, no matter what the calendar reads.

Related Content

news

Derek Carr released by Raiders after nine seasons

Following nine seasons with the Raiders, Derek Carr is being released by the organization on Tuesday ahead of a Feb. 15 deadline after which $40.4 million in future earnings would have become guaranteed. The quarterback will now become a free agent for the first time in his career.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts not ready to discuss possible long-term deal days after Super Bowl loss

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts might be in line for a lucrative payday soon, but he's just not ready to discuss it. Two days after Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII, Hurts was asked about the possibility of signing a long-term deal this offseason. "The thing that I'm most focused on is winning," Hurts said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

news

Cardinals hiring Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as next head coach

The Arizona Cardinals are hiring Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Former Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday thanks team for opportunity after Shane Steichen hiring

Jeff Saturday wants all of Colts Nation -- including those who didn't want him as coach -- to know that he's as supportive of the team as he's always been after Indianapolis hired Shane Steichen as the new head coach.

news

See how some NFL teams are celebrating Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is here, just days after the 2022 season has officially ended, so here is how some teams are celebrating the day of love on social media.

news

Andy Reid hints at OC Eric Bieniemy possibly needing to leave Chiefs to get head coaching job

Does Eric Bieniemy need to leave Andy Reid's giant shadow to land an elusive head-coaching opportunity? In the Super Bowl LVII afterglow, Reid was asked Monday what might be next for Bieniemy.

news

Ravens hire Todd Monken as new offensive coordinator

The Baltimore Ravens have hired Todd Monken as their new offensive coordinator, the team announced Tuesday.

news

Panthers hire Jim Caldwell as senior assistant, Duce Staley as assistant head coach/RBs coach

Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich continues to add veteran talent to his coaching staff, naming Jim Caldwell as a senior assistant on Tuesday.

news

Tom Brady says he hopes Aaron Rodgers doesn't retire: 'The league needs good quarterbacks'

Tom Brady is a week into his own retirement, so he has thoughts on whether Aaron Rodgers should join him on the other side. On Brady's latest podcast episode, Brady said he hopes Rodgers keeps his career going for now.

news

Indianapolis Colts hire Eagles OC Shane Steichen as new head coach

The Colts are turning to another Eagles offensive coordinator fresh off a Super Bowl appearance to lead Indianapolis into its next era of football. Shane Steichen was hired as the next Colts head coach on Tuesday.

news

Super Bowl LVII averages audience of 113 million viewers, is most-watched program in six years

The Kansas City Chiefs' last-second 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, one of the highest-scoring games in Super Bowl history, delivered massive viewership numbers, as well.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE