Falcons release QB Marcus Mariota after one season

Published: Feb 28, 2023 at 10:10 AM
The Atlanta Falcons have released quarterback Marcus Mariota, the team announced Tuesday.

Mariota signed with Atlanta as a free agent last offseason and went 5-8 in 13 games. With his first opportunity to start since 2019, the QB threw for 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions with a 61.3 completion percentage.

Following his benching for rookie Desmond Ridder, the 29-year-old signal-caller finished the year on injured reserve with a knee injury. He'll enter free agency looking for his fourth professional team.

news

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier taking year off from coaching, plans to return in 2024

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is planning to step away from coaching for the 2023 season, the team announced Tuesday morning.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Commanders place franchise tag on Pro Bowl DT Daron Payne for 2023 season

The Washington Commanders used the first franchise tag of the 2023 offseason on Pro Bowl defensive tackle Daron Payne, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning, per sources.

news

Former Raiders QB Derek Carr to meet with a 'handful' of teams during the NFL Scouting Combine this week

Free agent quarterback Derek Carr will be meeting with a "handful" of teams this week in Indianapolis during the NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources, on Monday during an appearance on NFL Total Access.

news

Commanders release QB Carson Wentz after one season

The Washington Commanders on Monday announced the release of QB Carson Wentz after one season with the team.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

QBs C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson to throw at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine; Bryce Young waiting for pro day

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and Florida QB Anthony Richardson will throw at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine while Alabama QB Bryce Young will wait for his pro day, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning.

news

NFL team proposes rule to make roughing the passer reviewable

An NFL team has proposed a new rule that would make roughing the passer reviewable by replay, NFL Network's Judy Battista reported on Sunday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Feb. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Joe Lombardi reunites with Sean Payton as new Broncos offensive coordinator

Former Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi is being hired as the Denver Broncos' new OC, the team announced Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

