Falcons release QB Marcus Mariota after one season

The Atlanta Falcons have released quarterback Marcus Mariota, the team announced Tuesday.

Mariota signed with Atlanta as a free agent last offseason and went 5-8 in 13 games. With his first opportunity to start since 2019, the QB threw for 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions with a 61.3 completion percentage.

Following his benching for rookie Desmond Ridder, the 29-year-old signal-caller finished the year on injured reserve with a knee injury. He'll enter free agency looking for his fourth professional team.