NFL's next great dynasty? Chiefs, Cowboys, Bills among candidates

Too high? Well, I am going to operate under the dangerous blanket of assumption that Dak Prescott eventually signs a long-term deal. Mike McCarthy maximizes Dak, improving his consistency and making him a Super Bowl champion. That's why McCarthy was brought to Dallas: to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. He's done it. And he will again.

McCarthy is an offensive guru, and this squad is loaded with talent on that side of the ball. Prescott's flanked by one of the game's best running backs in Ezekiel Elliott, and Tony Pollard flashed plenty of ability as a rookie runner last season. Meanwhile, Dallas could definitely possess the top receiving trio in the NFL, with first-round pick CeeDee Lamb joining a pair of 1,000-yard wideouts in Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. And while Travis Frederick's retirement hurts, the offensive line should be just fine with Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and La'el Collins holding the fort.

Questions do exist on defense. Beyond DeMarcus Lawrence, where will the pass rush come from? Does the secondary, minus free-agent departure Byron Jones, have the personnel to hold up in today's pass-happy league? Mike Nolan has his work cut out for him in his first year as Dallas' defensive coordinator, but it's not like this unit's completely devoid of talent. In addition to Lawrence, 24-year-old linebackers Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch also have Pro Bowl recognition on the resume.