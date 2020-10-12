NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Dak Prescott's ankle injury leaves no real winner from Sunday's Giants-Cowboys game

Published: Oct 11, 2020 at 09:16 PM
Headshot_Author_JIM-TROTTER_1400x1000
Jim Trotter

NFL.com Columnist

There is symmetry, then there is what we witnessed Sunday in the NFL.

First we saw beauty, with Washington quarterback Alex Smith returning to the field for the first time in 693 days -- since sustaining a gruesome leg injury and post-surgery infection that threatened the use of his leg, then his life. Hearts fluttered as his family, wearing ponchos on a soggy afternoon, stood and clapped as Smith jogged onto the field against the Rams, replacing the injured Kyle Allen.

A few hours later, we saw horror, with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott﻿ appearing to dislocate his ankle after a Giants tackler rolled on it. Hearts broke. Tears fell. Prayers went up, just as they had on Nov. 18, 2018, when Smith's leg snapped as he was sacked.

Too often we forget the human element in professional sports. We place so much importance on the outcome of games that the players' health -- physical and psychological -- becomes background noise to a chorus of hot takes. It ain't right, but I get it.

Then we see Prescott's right foot pointing in a direction it was never meant to point in. Then we see tears in not only his eyes, but those of the players around him and fans in the stands. Then we see his current head coach, Mike McCarthy, and his head coach from the previous four seasons, Jason Garrett, now the offensive coordinator with the Giants, standing over him as medical personnel do their jobs, and, suddenly, football becomes less important -- unless you are someone who sees Prescott and other athletes as pawns in a larger game.

It was mystifying that some would bring up his contract situation before the cart escorting him from the field even reached the tunnel. Yes, he passed on signing an under-market multiyear deal in favor of one-year contract that would allow him to be a free agent again next offseason. He bet on himself and was off to a historic start only to get hurt and possibly jeopardize future earnings. But can't that conversation wait at least a day?

Maybe I shouldn't be surprised. Empathy seems to be in short supply in society as well as sport. One positive is the outpouring of support from active and retired players, who reached out on social media.

"Big time Prayers up man @dak !!!!" Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes posted.

"Prayers for Dak!!!" Bills receiver Stefon Diggs wrote.

"Devastated for @dak -- one of the truly great people in the NFL," said Cowboys Hall of Fame QB Troy Aikman.

"IF* any player is equipped to overcome adversity, I'm putting my money on @dak. Keep your head up and know: this is a small chapter in your large book," wrote Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, adding three prayer hands.

The outpouring of support is not surprising considering how respected Prescott is. He carries himself with class, always accentuating the positive and pointing out where he can be better. He often thinks about others before thinking about himself, even publicly disclosing last month that he had battled depression and anxiety during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, which happened to coincide with his brother's death by suicide.

Prescott could have kept it private, but he wanted to highlight the importance of mental health. He arrived for Sunday's game wearing a black face mask that had "Break the Stigma" in white print on one side. The message, in essence: Asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness.

My guess -- and it's just a guess -- is that Prescott was thinking more about his team than his injury as he left the field. The Cowboys ended a two-game skid Sunday with a 37-34 victory, assuming sole possession of first place in the NFC East, despite a 2-3 record. Whether Dallas goes on to win the division or make the playoffs with Andy Dalton starting in place of Prescott seems unimportant at the moment.

"It sucks. Yeah it sucks," running back Ezekiel Elliott said after the game. "I know we won; it just sucks to lose Dak, our leader. And I was talking to the guys and it's going to take all of us. It's going to take all of us to fill that void that we're going to be missing from [No.] 4. Just gotta go out there and play for him."

In the hours that followed, my mind kept going back to one image -- not the injury, but the cart ride. To Prescott wiping away tears, then kissing his right fist and pointing his index finger to the sky. One moment he was there, the next he was gone, off to the hospital for surgery on the ankle. A game had been played, and yet it felt like there was no winner. Like we all had lost.

Follow Jim Trotter on Twitter.

Related Content

news

With road win over Chiefs, Jon Gruden finally has Raiders on path to redemption

Jon Gruden took the Raiders HC job in 2018 with a vision to turn the franchise around. On Sunday, his team put the entire NFL on notice after a statement road victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Jeffri Chadiha writes.
news

NFL Research awards at the quarter mark: Top QB, rookie, more

What was the best coaching call from the season's first four weeks? Most clutch play? The NFL Media Research team's Cole Jacobson hands out awards for the first quarter of the 2020 campaign.
news

Scouting reports on 11 NFL players thrust into bigger roles in Week 5

NFL rosters are in constant flux. Charley Casserly is here with the lowdown on 11 notable players who've been thrust into bigger roles in Week 5.
news

NFL rookie rankings: Joe Burrow on top at quarter mark

Joe Burrow leads the field and an undrafted sensation cracks the top 10 in Daniel Jeremiah's ranking of the 25 best rookies through Week 4 of the 2020 season.
news

NFL overreactions, Week 4: Time for Cowboys to trade Ezekiel Elliott?

Should the Cowboys trade Ezekiel Elliott? Is Matt LaFleur a Hall of Fame-caliber coach? Brandon Mendoza runs through five overreactions from Week 4.
news

Now it feels like there is a list of contenders for Chiefs' AFC crown

This was supposed to be a season when the AFC Championship Game was predetermined: Ravens vs. Chiefs. Things look a lot different now that a full month has gone by. The Chiefs still end up representing the AFC in the Super Bowl, but not without a fight.  
news

Houston Texans' firing of Bill O'Brien a cautionary tale for future NFL head coaches

The Houston Texans fired general manager and head coach Bill O'Brien on Monday. Judy Battista writes how O'Brien's firing should serve as a cautionary tale for future NFL head coaches.
news

Monday Night Football at 50: Iconic broadcast has shaped NFL

With the Falcons and Packers set to play the 800th edition of Monday Night Football, Judy Battista digs into a 50-year-old NFL institution. 
news

Eagles on top of dismal, three-win NFC East heap

As the Cowboys struggle along with the rest of the NFC East, the Eagles' comeback on Sunday night has them leading the division with a 1-2-1 record. Right now, the NFC East resembles a trash heap, Judy Battista writes.
news

Josh Allen's dramatic development central to Bills' perfect start

The Buffalo Bills improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2008 after beating the Raiders on Sunday. But for a moment in the first half, as all of Western New York held its breath, the outcome took a back seat to the health of QB Josh Allen, Jim Trotter writes.
news

Scouting reports on six NFL players thrust into bigger roles in Week 4

Next man up! With rosters shuffling across the NFL, Charley Casserly provides scouting reports on six notable players who've been thrust into bigger roles in Week 4.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL