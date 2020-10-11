NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Washington QB Alex Smith takes first snaps at QB since 2018

Published: Oct 11, 2020 at 02:21 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Alex Smith added another defining chapter to his comeback story.

The 36-year-old quarterback took the field against the Rams on Sunday in the second quarter in relief of an injured Kyle Allen. Smith had not appeared in a game since suffering a spiral and compound fracture to his tibia and fibula in his right leg on Nov. 18, 2018.

Allen was cleared to return from an arm injury early in the third quarter but Smith remained in the game for the Washington Football Team.

Smith completed a 6-yard pass to J.D. McKissic on his first snap. Two plays later, he was sacked by Aaron Donald and quickly sprang up, another notable stepping stone in his two-year recovery. Getting back on the field was the ultimate goal for the veteran QB, who said he was "lucky to be alive" after enduring 17 surgeries and nearly having his leg amputated.

The former No. 1 overall pick rehabbed for the entirety of 2019 and was cleared to resume football activity in July before returning to the practice field a few weeks later. He was upgraded to No. 2 on Washington's depth chart this past week amid the benching of Dwayne Haskins﻿.

Smith completed four consecutive passes on his second drive to set up a Washington field goal and cut its deficit to 20-10 at halftime.

Related Content

news

NFL announces multiple schedule changes, moves Broncos-Patriots to Week 6

The NFL is reshuffling its schedule following Sunday's announcement that the Denver Broncos-New England Patriots game, scheduled for Monday night, was being postponed after another Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19.
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 5 games

Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones has been ruled out against the Jets with a biceps injury. Here are the other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Sunday.
news

Denver Broncos-New England Patriots postponed after latest positive COVID-19 test

The NFL has postponed Monday's Week 5 game between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos in the wake of the latest positive COVID-19 test, the league announced.
news

Titans close their facility after coach tests positive for COVID-19

Tennessee has temporarily shut down its team facility. The Titans announced in a statement Sunday that they have closed their facility temporarily after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. 
news

Patriots' facility shut down again due to positive COVID-19 test

The NFL is shutting down the New England Patriots' training facility again due to a player testing positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Injury roundup: Falcons' Julio Jones (hamstring) inactive vs. Panthers

The Falcons will be without their top wideout Sunday against Carolina. Wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) will be inactive versus the Panthers, Tom Pelissero reports. Jones was considered a game-time decision. 
news

Jets activate RB Le'Veon Bell off injured reserve

For the first time since Week 1, the Jets backfield will deploy its workhorse on game day. New York activated running back ﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ ﻿off injured reserve on Saturday. He was placed on the list on Sept. 15 with a hamstring injury.
news

Titans coach Mike Vrabel: No excuses ahead of Week 5 game vs. Bills

The Titans returned to the practice field on Saturday for the first time this month after a COVID-19 outbreak within the organization halted all team activities, but Mike Vrabel emphasized there will be no excuses vs. the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 5

After consecutive days of negative COVID-19 test results, the New England Patriots returned to practice Saturday morning. 
news

Titans, Patriots plan to reopen facilities after negative results in Friday's round of COVID-19 testing

The Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots both returned all negative COVID-19 tests during Friday's round of testing, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per source.
news

Pete Carroll indicates Jamal Adams will return to Seahawks lineup following Week 6 bye

﻿Jamal Adams﻿ isn't suiting up this weekend for Seattle, but his return is around the corner. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll indicated Friday the safety should be ready to return following Seattle's Week 6 bye.  
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL