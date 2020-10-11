Washington QB Alex Smith takes first snaps at QB since 2018

Alex Smith added another defining chapter to his comeback story.

The 36-year-old quarterback took the field against the Rams on Sunday in the second quarter in relief of an injured Kyle Allen. Smith had not appeared in a game since suffering a spiral and compound fracture to his tibia and fibula in his right leg on Nov. 18, 2018.

Allen was cleared to return from an arm injury early in the third quarter but Smith remained in the game for the Washington Football Team.

Smith completed a 6-yard pass to J.D. McKissic on his first snap. Two plays later, he was sacked by Aaron Donald and quickly sprang up, another notable stepping stone in his two-year recovery. Getting back on the field was the ultimate goal for the veteran QB, who said he was "lucky to be alive" after enduring 17 surgeries and nearly having his leg amputated.

The former No. 1 overall pick rehabbed for the entirety of 2019 and was cleared to resume football activity in July before returning to the practice field a few weeks later. He was upgraded to No. 2 on Washington's depth chart this past week amid the benching of Dwayne Haskins﻿.