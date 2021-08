NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Aug. 22

Cincinnati Bengals rookie defensive end Joseph Ossai's impressive first preseason showing is unfortunately likely to be the last seen of Ossai for some time.

Ossai is scheduled to undergo knee surgery this week for a meniscus injury that is likely to be season-ending, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday morning.

Ossai, a rookie third-round pick for Cincinnati, sacked Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in the Bengals' preseason opener and had five QB pressures.

The Bengals, in a corresponding move, are signing veteran defensive end Noah Spence, Pelissero added.