NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Aug. 22

Cincinnati Bengals rookie defensive end ﻿Joseph Ossai﻿'s impressive first preseason showing is unfortunately likely to be the last seen of Ossai for some time.

Ossai is scheduled to undergo knee surgery this week for a meniscus injury that is likely to be season-ending, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday morning.

Ossai, a rookie third-round pick for Cincinnati, sacked Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in the Bengals' preseason opener and had five QB pressures.

The Bengals, in a corresponding move, are signing veteran defensive end ﻿Noah Spence﻿, Pelissero added.