NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Aug. 22

Cincinnati Bengals rookie defensive end ﻿Joseph Ossai﻿'s impressive first preseason showing is unfortunately likely to be the last seen of Ossai for some time.

Ossai is scheduled to undergo knee surgery this week for a meniscus injury that is likely to be season-ending, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday morning.

Ossai, a rookie third-round pick for Cincinnati, sacked Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in the Bengals' preseason opener and had five QB pressures.

The Bengals, in a corresponding move, are signing veteran defensive end ﻿Noah Spence﻿, Pelissero added.

Cincinnati announced the signing of Spence along with the release of five players: defensive tackle ﻿Freedom Akinmoladun﻿, quarterback ﻿Eric Dungey﻿, center ﻿Lamont Gaillard﻿, tight end Cheyenne O'Gray and safety ﻿Kavon Frazier﻿.

Injuries

  • Baltimore Ravens linebacker L.J. Fort tore his ACL and is out for the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Fort had an MRI that revealed the damage, but it is clean tear with no other damage, Rapoport added. Fort, who's also played for the Browns, Seahawks, Steelers and Eagles, played 14 games for Baltimore last season with eight starts.

Trade news

  • New York Giants kicker ﻿Ryan Santoso﻿ has been drawing significant trade interest, Rapoport reported. Teams have been calling and he could be dealt as the season gets closer, Rapoport added.

