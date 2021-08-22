Colts QB Carson Wentz (foot) set to return to practice Monday in limited capacity

Carson Wentz﻿' comeback is getting off on the right foot.

Having undergone surgery earlier this month to repair a broken bone in his foot, Wentz is set to return to practice on Monday in a limited capacity, Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters Sunday.

A sunny forecast ahead wasn't just for Wentz as Reich added offensive linemen Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly are also set to return Monday.

Wentz was given a very broad timeline for recovery of five to 12 weeks and this portends to the QB being ahead of schedule.