Colts QB Carson Wentz (foot) set to return to practice Monday in limited capacity

Published: Aug 22, 2021 at 04:03 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Carson Wentz﻿' comeback is getting off on the right foot.

Having undergone surgery earlier this month to repair a broken bone in his foot, Wentz is set to return to practice on Monday in a limited capacity, Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters Sunday.

A sunny forecast ahead wasn't just for Wentz as Reich added offensive linemen Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly are also set to return Monday.

Wentz was given a very broad timeline for recovery of five to 12 weeks and this portends to the QB being ahead of schedule.

Nelson also underwent surgery for a foot injury and received a five-to-12-week timetable, while Kelly is dealing with an elbow injury.

Related Content

news

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel says he's positive for COVID-19

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19. 
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley set to take part in team drills during joint practice with Patriots

Saquon Barkley is set to partake in team drills during the New York Giants' upcoming joint practices with the New England Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL Total Access.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Aug. 22

Bengals rookie DE Joseph Ossai is set for knee surgery this week to repair a meniscus injury and is feared to be lost for the season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Sunday's doubleheader

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason.
news

Mitch Trubisky on Chicago return: 'I just wanted to play well'

The Bears' 2017 first-round selection, Mitchell Trubisky, picked apart his previous team to lift the Bills past the Bears, 41-15, with a 221-yard, one-touchdown effort in which he piloted four consecutive touchdown drives to begin the day.  
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger feels 'great' after 2 TD preseason showing

In his first preseason action, Ben Roethlisberger got 16 snaps, and the six-time Pro Bowler did about as well with those snaps as he could have, looking comfortable, composed and accurate in Pittsburgh's 26-20 win. 
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson throws two TDs in poised second preseason start

Jets coach Robert Saleh said rookie signal-caller Zach Wilson would play one or two more series than the two he saw in his debut last week. On Saturday afternoon, Wilson made the most of his increased exposure.
news

Nagy reiterates Andy Dalton will start Week 1 for Bears: 'We need to see him in the regular season'

Bears QBs Andy Dalton and Justin Fields both saw extended action Saturday versus the Bills. Their respective performances demonstrated why the rookie needs more time with the starters.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Saturday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has had no setbacks in rehab, remains on track to start Week 1 at Bucs

﻿Dak Prescott﻿ remains on track to return for the season opener against the Buccaneers on Sept. 9. The Cowboys quarterback has had "absolutely no setbacks" during rehab on his shoulder injury.
news

Former Titans GM Floyd Reese dies at 73

Floyd Reese, who served as the general manager of the Tennessee Titans franchise for 13 seasons around the turn of the century, died Saturday morning, the team announced. He was 73.
