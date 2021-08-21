NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Aug. 21

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is getting his right ankle examined Saturday, but the Kansas City Chiefs don't seem overly concerned about any long-term issues for their starting running back.

Edwards-Helaire suffered a sprained ankle early in Friday's preseason win over the Cardinals. He ran for 13 yards on three carries and caught one pass for 10 yards before exiting.

"Clyde hurt his right ankle early," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game. "He's got a slight sprain on the inside of his ankle. ... They're gonna check it tomorrow. . . . It doesn't look like a high-ankle sprain so that's always a good thing, but they'll double check it."