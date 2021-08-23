NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Aug. 23

Carson Wentz is back on the practice field with the Indianapolis Colts.

Wentz participated in Monday's session, his first in August since suffering a foot injury during the first week of training camp. The quarterback said afterward that he's "optimistic" about playing in the Colts' season opener versus the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 12.

"I've played through a lot worse, but it's going to come down to what the doctors say," Wentz said.

Three weeks after having foot surgery, getting Wentz back at practice is a good sign for his progress. Upon undergoing surgery, the Colts announced a wide rehab window for the starting quarterback, ranging from five to 12 weeks.

The team estimated this week (the third post surgery) would provide a better indicator about whether Wentz's return would be closer to five weeks than three months. So the next few days are big for the QB's availability for Week 1.

The key isn't how much work Wentz did Monday, but rather how his foot responds afterward that will indicate how long his rehab will be. Swelling or soreness in the next few days would suggest that he's not quite ready to push up the timetable. Given that the Colts put most of their apples in the Wentz basket this season, trusting that the QB would bounce back from struggling in 2020, it will be interesting to see how much they push the signal-caller in his return.