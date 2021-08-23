Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Aug. 23

Published: Aug 23, 2021 at 10:39 AM
Around the NFL Staff

Carson Wentz is back on the practice field with the Indianapolis Colts.

Wentz participated in Monday's session, his first in August since suffering a foot injury during the first week of training camp. The quarterback said afterward that he's "optimistic" about playing in the Colts' season opener versus the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 12.

"I've played through a lot worse, but it's going to come down to what the doctors say," Wentz said.

Three weeks after having foot surgery, getting Wentz back at practice is a good sign for his progress. Upon undergoing surgery, the Colts announced a wide rehab window for the starting quarterback, ranging from five to 12 weeks.

The team estimated this week (the third post surgery) would provide a better indicator about whether Wentz's return would be closer to five weeks than three months. So the next few days are big for the QB's availability for Week 1.

The key isn't how much work Wentz did Monday, but rather how his foot responds afterward that will indicate how long his rehab will be. Swelling or soreness in the next few days would suggest that he's not quite ready to push up the timetable. Given that the Colts put most of their apples in the Wentz basket this season, trusting that the QB would bounce back from struggling in 2020, it will be interesting to see how much they push the signal-caller in his return.

All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson﻿, who underwent foot surgery the same week as Wentz for a similar injury, also returned to practice Monday.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven suffered a torn ACL on Saturday night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the MRI results. The former fifth-round pick will miss the season after working with the starters in the preseason and impressing in camp, Rapoport added.
  • New York Jets coach Robert Saleh said linebacker Jarrad Davis will be sidelined until about the team's bye in Week 6 because of the ankle injury he suffered this past weekend versus the Packers.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars placed edge Josh Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Chicago Bears removed offensive lineman Germain Ifedi from the physically unable to perform list.
  • The Washington Football Team activated tackle David Sharpe off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed linebacker L.J. Fort suffered a torn ACL this past weekend versus the Panthers that will sideline him for the season. Harbaugh said he's "very hopeful" that tight end ﻿Nick Boyle﻿, who's on the physically unable to perform list with a knee injury, will be able to play in the Sept. 13 opener versus the Raiders.
  • The Tennessee Titans placed defensive lineman Anthony Rush on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Visits

  • Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle ﻿Geno Atkins﻿ is visiting the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, Rapoport reported. Atkins was cleared to return to action in June following rotator cuff surgery in June.

Roster cuts

  • The Washington Football Team released receiver Steven Sims﻿.
  • The Indianapolis Colts waived defensive tackle Joey Ivie﻿, linebacker Skai Moore and tight end Andrew Vollert﻿.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs released defensive end Taco Charlton﻿, defensive back Will Parks and guard Bryan Witzmann and waived linebacker Riley Cole and quarterback Anthony Gordon.
  • The Tennessee Titans waived kicker Tucker McCann and offensive linemen Paul Adams Ross Reynolds.

Related Content

news

Cam Newton prohibited from Patriots' facility until Thursday after COVID test 'misunderstanding' 

A trip away from the New England area and a misunderstanding of existing protocols has cost Cam Newton a few days of practice. The Pats QB is absent from Monday's session and will not be with the team until later in the week.
news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on Stephon Gilmore's health: 'I know Steph has been working extremely hard'

Stephon Gilmore remains on the physically unable to perform list due to a quad injury that prematurely ended his 2020 campaign. On Monday, coach Bill Belichick called Gilmore day to day, which is the most we've heard about the former Defensive Player of the Year since camp started.
news

Vikings expected to bring back former Pro Bowl DE Everson Griffen

﻿Everson Griffen﻿ is getting his wish. The veteran DL is expected to sign with the Vikings, Ian Rapoport reports. Griffen worked out with the Vikings last week and has been hoping for a reunion with the club that made him a fourth-round pick in 2010.
news

Vikings to have epidemiologist speak to team in hopes of increasing vaccination rate ahead of season

The Minnesota Vikings are doing everything they can to help increase their vaccination rate among players as we get closer to the 2021 season.
news

Bengals not 'down' on Ja'Marr Chase despite rookie WR's struggles with drops

After several weeks of training camp and two preseason tilts, Ja'Marr Chase's drops are all anyone in Cincinnati can talk about now. Chase flubbed all three of his targets in Friday's 17-13 loss to Washington.
news

Kyle Shanahan 'not making that announcement' on 49ers starting QB for Week 1

Following Sunday's preseason win over the L.A. Chargers, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked if he's ready to name Jimmy Garoppolo the starter. "No, I'm not making that announcement. Nice try, though." Shanahan said with a smirk.
news

Top 100 Players of 2021: Top 10 players revealed in alphabetical order ahead of final episode

The finale of the Top 100 Players of 2021 will not air until Sunday, Aug. 29 on NFL Network, but we now know the 10 players who are vying for the top spot.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz (foot) set to return to practice Monday in limited capacity

Having undergone surgery earlier this month to repair a broken bone in his foot, Colts QB Carson Wentz is set to return to practice on Monday in a limited capacity, Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters Sunday.
news

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel says he's positive for COVID-19

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19. 
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley set to take part in team drills during joint practice with Patriots

Saquon Barkley is set to partake in team drills during the New York Giants' upcoming joint practices with the New England Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL Total Access.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Aug. 22

Bengals rookie DE Joseph Ossai is set for knee surgery this week to repair a meniscus injury and is feared to be lost for the season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
