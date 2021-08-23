NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Aug. 23

Carson Wentz is back on the practice field with the Indianapolis Colts.
Wentz participated in Monday's session, his first in August since suffering a foot injury during the first week of training camp. The quarterback said afterward that he's "optimistic" about playing in the Colts' season opener versus the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 12.
"I've played through a lot worse, but it's going to come down to what the doctors say," Wentz said.
Three weeks after having foot surgery, getting Wentz back at practice is a good sign for his progress. Upon undergoing surgery, the Colts announced a wide rehab window for the starting quarterback, ranging from five to 12 weeks.
The team estimated this week (the third post surgery) would provide a better indicator about whether Wentz's return would be closer to five weeks than three months. So the next few days are big for the QB's availability for Week 1.
The key isn't how much work Wentz did Monday, but rather how his foot responds afterward that will indicate how long his rehab will be. Swelling or soreness in the next few days would suggest that he's not quite ready to push up the timetable. Given that the Colts put most of their apples in the Wentz basket this season, trusting that the QB would bounce back from struggling in 2020, it will be interesting to see how much they push the signal-caller in his return.
All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, who underwent foot surgery the same week as Wentz for a similar injury, also returned to practice Monday.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven suffered a torn ACL on Saturday night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the MRI results. The former fifth-round pick will miss the season after working with the starters in the preseason and impressing in camp, Rapoport added.
- New York Jets coach Robert Saleh said linebacker Jarrad Davis will be sidelined until about the team's bye in Week 6 because of the ankle injury he suffered this past weekend versus the Packers.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars placed edge Josh Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Chicago Bears removed offensive lineman Germain Ifedi from the physically unable to perform list.
- The Washington Football Team activated tackle David Sharpe off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed linebacker L.J. Fort suffered a torn ACL this past weekend versus the Panthers that will sideline him for the season. Harbaugh said he's "very hopeful" that tight end Nick Boyle, who's on the physically unable to perform list with a knee injury, will be able to play in the Sept. 13 opener versus the Raiders.
- The Tennessee Titans placed defensive lineman Anthony Rush on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Visits
- Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins is visiting the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, Rapoport reported. Atkins was cleared to return to action in June following rotator cuff surgery in June.
Roster cuts
- The Washington Football Team released receiver Steven Sims.
- The Indianapolis Colts waived defensive tackle Joey Ivie, linebacker Skai Moore and tight end Andrew Vollert.
- The Kansas City Chiefs released defensive end Taco Charlton, defensive back Will Parks and guard Bryan Witzmann and waived linebacker Riley Cole and quarterback Anthony Gordon.
- The Tennessee Titans waived kicker Tucker McCann and offensive linemen Paul Adams Ross Reynolds.