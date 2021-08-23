Jordan Love (shoulder) returning to Packers practice Monday

After missing last week, Jordan Love is back at practice for the Green Bay Packers.

Coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Monday that the backup signal-caller would participate in today's session after missing a week with a right shoulder injury.

Love suffered the injury in the first half of Green Bay's opening preseason game against Houston. An MRI on the shoulder came back negative, but the Packers held out the former first-round pick during the second preseason game against the New York Jets.

It remains to be seen how much work the Packers put on Love's plate this week, and it likely depends on how the shoulder responds as we move forward.