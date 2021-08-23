Around the NFL

Jordan Love (shoulder) returning to Packers practice Monday

Published: Aug 23, 2021 at 01:51 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After missing last week, Jordan Love is back at practice for the Green Bay Packers.

Coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Monday that the backup signal-caller would participate in today's session after missing a week with a right shoulder injury.

Love suffered the injury in the first half of Green Bay's opening preseason game against Houston. An MRI on the shoulder came back negative, but the Packers held out the former first-round pick during the second preseason game against the New York Jets.

It remains to be seen how much work the Packers put on Love's plate this week, and it likely depends on how the shoulder responds as we move forward.

Love returning to practice early this week gives him a chance to take part in the preseason finale Saturday against Buffalo. The second-year quarterback looked good in his first action as a pro prior to the injury. Getting him more live game reps before he carries a clipboard for Aaron Rodgers for the rest of the season would benefit the man expected to carry the G crown one day down the road.

