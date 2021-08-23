Cardinals activate J.J. Watt (hamstring) from PUP list

J.J. Watt's on-field debut with the Cardinals is closer to reality.
The Cardinals activated Watt from the physically unable to perform list on Monday, the team announced. Receiver Andy Isabella was also activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Watt has spent the entirety of camp and the preseason out of action due to a hamstring injury suffered during the team's conditioning test. The Cardinals have taken Watt's recovery and rehab process slowly, with a goal of seeing Watt return in time for Arizona's Week 1 game against Tennessee.
Watt's return from the PUP list means he's on track to make such a return, though we can't expect Watt to immediately become a full participant in practice. It's also unlikely we'll see Watt at all during the preseason, as the veteran doesn't need the reps to prove what we already know about him.
Instead, Arizona will remain focused on ensuring Watt is ready to take the field at the start of the regular season. Barring a setback, Watt appears to be on schedule.