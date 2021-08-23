Cardinals activate J.J. Watt (hamstring) from PUP list

J.J. Watt's on-field debut with the Cardinals is closer to reality.

The Cardinals activated Watt from the physically unable to perform list on Monday, the team announced. Receiver ﻿Andy Isabella﻿ was also activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Watt has spent the entirety of camp and the preseason out of action due to a hamstring injury suffered during the team's conditioning test. The Cardinals have taken Watt's recovery and rehab process slowly, with a goal of seeing Watt return in time for Arizona's Week 1 game against Tennessee.

Watt's return from the PUP list means he's on track to make such a return, though we can't expect Watt to immediately become a full participant in practice. It's also unlikely we'll see Watt at all during the preseason, as the veteran doesn't need the reps to prove what we already know about him.