Vikings LB Cameron Smith, who returned from heart surgery, announces retirement

Following a positive COVID-19 test in August of 2020, Smith found out he needed surgery to repair a congenial heart defect.

Though Smith would miss all of the 2020 season, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer viewed it as a blessing that Smith's positive test led to the discovery of his heart ailment.

"He's going to be able to live a normal life and possibly play football," Zimmer said.

Zimmer's gridiron prognostication came to fruition as Smith started against the Broncos in the teams' Preseason Week 1 game. Smith had a tackle and tallied 23 snaps.