Saints RB Alvin Kamara (rib) won't play vs. Vikings in London 

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara won't be taking the field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported.

Head coach Dennis Allen confirmed with Dales ahead of official inactives that Kamara will miss the Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings in London. Kamara was officially among New Orleans' seven inactives.

Kamara (rib) was questionable coming into Sunday -- his third consecutive week with that designation. The five-time Pro Bowl back missed Week 2, but was active for Week 3.

The Saints already knew they'd be without quarterback Jameis Winston (back), who was downgraded from doubtful to out on Saturday. Andy Dalton will get the start at QB for New Orleans.

New Orleans is 3-6 without Kamara over the course of his career. The Saints have lost five straight without him in the lineup.

In Kamara's 2017 rookie season, he played a full 16-game slate. Since then, injuries have hampered Kamara as the dynamic dual threat has missed at least one game each season since 2018 and now has missed multiple contests in three of the last four.

The Saints offense will look vastly different Sunday without Winston, Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Dalton will take the reins as the Saints look to rebound from consecutive losses. A three-time Pro Bowler with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dalton will get a start for his fourth team in as many seasons. Last year, he started six games for the Chicago Bears. Dalton looked good in preseason action with New Orleans, and a healthy "Red Rifle" might be an improvement for the Saints from an injury-hampered Winston.

As for replacing Kamara, the Saints are likely to lean more on veteran Mark Ingram and Dwayne Washington in the backfield.