Raiders WR Davante Adams has recruiting pitch for former teammate Aaron Rodgers: 'I'm here'

As fiery rumors abound regarding quarterbacks on the move this offseason, count Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams among those happy to stoke the flames.

"Duh," Adams told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe at Sunday's Pro Bowl Games when asked if he had started recruiting former teammate Aaron Rodgers to the Silver and Black. "Why would anybody not do that. I mean 100 percent, that's my guy. Wishful thinking, but we'll see what happens."

Rodgers has been clear he is still ruminating over his future, which could include retirement or returning to the Packers, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from churning with the Packers having missed the postseason and former first-rounder Jordan Love still waiting in the wings.

Rodgers and Adams teamed up for a team-record 68 touchdowns over eight seasons in Green Bay, and Adams also set the franchise's single-season receiving yards mark (1,553) in 2021 while catching passes from Rodgers. The two share a near-telepathic bond on the field, so it's no wonder fans might want to see the pair together again.

All this fodder in Las Vegas, of course, has been made possible due to Derek Carr's impending departure, either by trade or release in the near future.

Carr once upon a time played recruiter for Adams, as the two played together in college at Fresno State and were able to reunite on the Raiders last year after the franchise-tagged WR's trade from Green Bay.

Adams proved a prolific target for his good friend, amassing 100 receptions to reach the century mark for the third straight year. He fell 37 yards shy of his career high with 1,516 receiving yards and led the league with 14 touchdown catches.

But Carr struggled individually. His 60.8 completion percentage was the worst since his 2014 rookie season, and he tied his career high in interceptions with 14 for a second consecutive campaign. So, the 6-9 Raiders benched their starter of the last nine years in Week 15, signaling a change at the position in head coach Josh McDaniel's second year.

"Just understand it's part of the game," Adams said about Carr's stiuation. "I don't have full control, but I do have some, so I control the things I can. And the things that I can't, I just let other people deal with those. It's not gonna stop us from being really good friends at the end of the day. Still be able to mingle and see him whenever I want too basically, so it's not the end at the end of the day. Maybe he won't be my quarterback, but still one of my good friends for life regardless."

That chapter closing leaves Adams to play the salesman, even if it's ultimately no more than wishful thinking.

His pitch?