Giants preparing to slow 70-sack Eagles defense in Divisional Round matchup

Published: Jan 18, 2023 at 08:05 AM
The New York Giants know their success Saturday night against the Philadelphia Eagles will come down to the trenches and how the offensive line holds up against the NFL's sack leaders.

"They're really good," coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday of Philly's pass rush. "They're hard to block. They can stop the run. They got a lot of really good players. They use them well. They're a challenge to block. On the perimeter, they're a challenge with the tackles. And inside, they're a challenge."

The Eagles generated 70 sacks this season to lead the league, third-most in NFL history (1984 Bears, 72; 1989 Vikings, 71). Jonathan Gannon's defense became the first team in the Super Bowl era to have 15 more sacks than the next closest team (Kansas City, 55). Philly brings waves of pressure, starting with Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat (returning from injury), Brandon Graham, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox and more.

"It definitely starts with how many guys they have," Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas said, per the team's website. "Most teams, they have a premier pass rusher, and they have a rotation of guys after that. They have guys that rotate that would start on other teams. That obviously just lets you know the talent level. Their coaches do a good job with scheme. They don't just straight rush all the time. They run different schemes depending on which D-tackle is in. That makes a difference, too."

The Eagles were the first team in NFL history with four players with 10-plus sacks in a season (Reddick, 16.0; Sweat, 11.0; Hargrave, 11.0; and Graham, 11.0). Philly was the only team with five players at 35-plus QB pressures this season. The Eagles had 50 sacks and a 10.9 sack percentage when using four or fewer pass rushers this season, both of which are NGS-era single-season records.

"It's crazy," Thomas said of the 34-year-old Graham. "It's like he's got the fountain of youth or something."

The Giants' offensive line has been markedly better this season than in previous years, thanks mainly to Thomas becoming one of the best blindside blockers in the NFL.

"I've always had a lot of confidence in Andrew," Giants quarterback Daniel Jones said. "I think he's been rock solid. Like anybody playing that position, early on there's some things you've got to learn, but I thought he learned them quickly and there's no one playing at a higher level right now at that position in the league. Huge credit to him, he's an unbelievable player. If you saw how he works and how he approaches every day, you wouldn't be surprised."

Thomas is a rock, but elsewhere the Giants have struggled to protect, most notably rookie right tackle Evan Neal has been through the wringer in his first season.

In their Week 14 meeting against Philly, the Giants gave up seven sacks, including four on Jones, before he sat the fourth quarter of the blowout. Jones was pressured on 34.7 percent of his dropbacks in the regular season, the fourth-most in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats.

In Sunday's playoff win against Minnesota, Jones got the ball out on time and used his legs to keep the Vikings off balance and negate some of the pass rush. Jones has been among the NFL's better QBs under pressure, finishing the regular season as one of two qualified QBs with 0 INTs under pressure (Titans QB Ryan Tannehill). Jones went 7-of-11 for 76 yards under pressure in Week 14 versus Philly.

How Jones performs Saturday night when the Eagles get pressure with four rushers will tell the tale of which NFC East team moves on to the NFC Championship Game.

news

Bears OC Luke Getsy, Raiders DC Patrick Graham to lead coaching staffs at 2023 Senior Bowl

The coaches are set for the annual Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will lead the American team and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will head the National team.

news

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill: DeAndre Hopkins' future in Arizona will be evaluated in 'coming weeks'

During Monti Ossenfort's introductory press conference Tuesday, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill noted that DeAndre Hopkins' future would be top of mind once his new GM settles in.

news

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles on future of OC Byron Leftwich: 'There hasn't been any decision'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff has remained intact, but head coach Todd Bowles made no assurances Tuesday that things would stay that way, though, especially for OC Byron Leftwich. "No, there hasn't been any decision," Bowles answered flatly when asked about Leftwich's status.

news

Ben Johnson informs interested teams he is staying on as Lions offensive coordinator

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson informed interested clubs he will remain on head coach Dan Campbell's squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night.

news

Titans hiring 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon as new general manager

The Tennessee Titans have finalized the hire of San Francisco 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their new general manager, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'I think I can win MVP again in the right situation'

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers isn't ready to make any declarations on his future in Green Bay just yet, but said both sides are taking their time with in regards to what the 2023 season holds.

news

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson: 'Whether it's house money or our money, we're here'

No one expected the Jaguars to be facing the Chiefs in the Divisional Round this weekend. Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday: "Whether it's house money or our money, we're here."

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chargers fire OC Joe Lombardi following playoff collapse vs. Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi on Tuesday, three days after the team's colossal playoff collapse last weekend in Jacksonville, attribution.

news

Browns hiring Jim Schwartz as new defensive coordinator

The Cleveland Browns are hiring Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

Todd Bowles on Buccaneers' 2023 offseason plans: 'Never rebuild. You always reload'

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles rejected the notion that Tampa Bay needed to enter a rebuild following its blowout loss to the Cowboys in the Wild Card Round.

