NFC East becomes first division since 1997 to have three teams make Divisional Round

It marks the first time since NFL realignment in 2002 that three teams from the same division made the divisional round.

Not since 1997 in the old NFC Central had three teams from the same division made it this far into the playoffs. That season the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all made the Divisional Round (the NFC Central had four teams in the postseason, with the Bucs beating the Lions in the Wild Card Round).

From the 1970 NFL-AFL merger until 2002, the league was split into six divisions. However, after the NFL added the Houston Texans, there have been eight divisions with four teams.