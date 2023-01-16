Giants coach Brian Daboll says two regular-season losses to Eagles have no impact on playoff rematch

"None. It's how we go about our business this week, again, how we prepare, how we practice and then again how we play Sunday, or Saturday in this case," Daboll said. "Every game's a new game. Obviously, you have matchups that you've went against here over the last two times you played 'em. One week really has nothing to do with the next week, or one game has nothing with the next game, other than you take things from it, you learned from it, you try to grow from it. But it's going to be how we execute on Saturday and how we prepare throughout the week. That's our process -- it'll always be -- and that's what it'll be this week."