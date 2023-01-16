From waiver claim to playoff standout: Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins earns breakout game in wild-card win

Hodgins went from a November waiver claim to a playoff hero in New York.

"To be honest, I wasn't very familiar with him before he got here, but he's a good player," wideout Darius Slayton said after the game, via NJ.com. "That's all he has shown since he got here. He's consistent, steady and that's what I expect out of him."

A 2020 sixth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills, Hodgins missed his entire rookie season due to injury. In 2021 he was waived during roster cuts and signed to Buffalo's practice squad. He was elevated for one game that season, playing four snaps and not seeing a target. In 2022, the Bills again waived Hodgins and signed him to the practice squad in late August. Hodgins was elevated in Week 5 against Pittsburgh and caught four passes for 41 yards in the blowout.

After two games for the Bills, Brian Daboll and the Giants plucked Hodgins off waivers in November. In eight regular-season games with Big Blue, Hodgins snagged 33 catches on 42 targets for 351 yards and four TDs. He has caught TDs in five of his last six games played. Hodgins has become such a vital member of the Giants' passing game that he was held out with other starters in Week 18.

The Oregon State product said he learned in Buffalo that regardless of your position on the depth chart, a wideout must approach every snap as if he's unstoppable.