Texans hiring Bobby Slowik as their offensive coordinator

The Houston Texans have found their new offensive coordinator to pair with new head coach DeMeco Ryans in 2023.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that the Texans are hiring former 49ers offensive passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik as the team's offensive coordinator.

Slowik, 35, spent two seasons as the 49ers offensive passing game coordinator and has 11 seasons of NFL experience. In San Francisco, Slowik spent time as an offensive assistant and defensive quality control coach. Before he was hired by the 49ers, Slowik also spent time in Washington as a defensive assistant and video assistant.

San Francisco had a high-powered offense that saw new additions Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy flourish in their first seasons with the team. The 49ers saw their season end in the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles with Purdy suffering an elbow injury in the first quarter and backup Josh Johnson exiting with a concussion in the second half.

On Friday, the Texans hired Matt Burke as their new defensive coordinator.