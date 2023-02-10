Texans expected to hire Matt Burke as new defensive coordinator

DeMeco Ryans has reportedly filled one major slot on his new coaching staff with the Houston Texans.

The Texans are expected to name Matt Burke as defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports that there has not been a final decision made yet on who will call defensive plays between Ryans and Burke. Garafolo adds that Burke calling plays won't be a surprise, but he'll have significant input at the very least.

Ryans and the Texans had interviewed Burke and New York Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel for the job and reportedly had interest in talking with Titans assistant Chris Harris and 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek.

Burke, 46, spent two seasons as the Miami Dolphins' defensive coordinator in 2017 and 2018. After that, Burke spent two seasons on Doug Pederson's staff with the Philadelphia Eagles before moving to the Jets as a game-management assistant on Robert Saleh's staff in 2021 and as a defensive line coach with the Cardinals this past season.

Burke coached former Texans legend J.J. Watt, who recently retired, in his final NFL season in Arizona, logging 12.5 sacks.