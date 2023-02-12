Cardinals' HC search could be waiting for DC Jonathan Gannon; Colts view Shane Steichen as a strong candidate

The Cardinals and Colts have both waited to hire head coaches until after today's Super Bowl, choosing to be patient while also allowing the NFL world to focus on its biggest event.

However, sources say there is a larger and more important reason for the wait.

Arizona plans to interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon on Monday, as he'll stay in town after the game no matter the result.

While it's no slam dunk Gannon gets the job, he is considered to be a top candidate -- one worth waiting weeks to speak with. The young, dynamic coordinator also was a finalist for the Texans each of the past two years before they hired Lovie Smith and DeMeco Ryans, respectively.

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo had virtual second interviews for the job this week. Owner Michael Bidwill has told candidates to expect a decision early in the week, perhaps as soon as Monday.

As for the Colts, owner Jim Irsay has kept things close to the vest. But the belief is Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is considered a strong candidate in Indy, as well. Irsay has whittled the candidate list to a select few, with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Packers special teams coach Rich Bisaccia and interim coach Jeff Saturday also among those still alive. Sources say Saturday's candidacy is not as strong as it once was.

Several of the coaches in today's game are in demand for coordinator jobs elsewhere around the league, as well.

Sources say Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy is wanted by the Commanders and Ravens for vacant offensive coordinator posts. If Bieniemy -- who is not under contract after the season and can make a lateral move -- ends up leaving, quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy figures to be a strong candidate to take his old job in KC.

One reason Bieniemy would consider leaving the Chiefs is to call plays rather than share the responsibility with K.C. head coach Andy Reid.

Eagles QBs coach Brian Johnson is also in demand, as the Panthers are among the teams hoping to interview him following the Super Bowl. Johnson also could emerge as a candidate for the Ravens. Or he could stay in Philly as OC if Steichen gets the Colts job.

Meanwhile, Eagles linebackers coach Nick Rallis is a potential candidate for the Broncos' defensive coordinator job.

Contributing: NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero

