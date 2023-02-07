Jim Irsay: Final decision on Colts' head coach hire expected in coming days

The Indianapolis Colts are getting closer to a head coaching hire, but it won't happen in the next few hours.
On Tuesday, Colts owner Jim Irsay wrote on Twitter that the Colts remain days away from selecting their next coach.
"We said, as an Organization(Colts)… The Coaching search would be (an) open minded and a thorough process…and the final decision would be strictly based on, what is best for our Franchise's success and best for our Fans, of Colts Nation…Final decision coming in Days not Hours," Irsay wrote.
The Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after nine games in the 2022 season. Irsay famously hired Jeff Saturday as interim, despite the former Colts center not having any coaching experience at the college or pro level.
Indy has conducted a lengthy and thorough coaching search, which included Saturday, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Eagles OC Shane Steichen, Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and Giants DC Wink Martindale, among others.
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo noted Tuesday that indications have been the Colts have narrowed down their list to a few finalists early this week, though they've kept those names tight to the vest for now.