Chiefs' offensive linemen 'handled business' against Eagles' vaunted defensive front after week of doubts

"We were running the hell out of the ball," said Wylie. "It started with [Humphrey] in the middle, and the O-line handled business."

Equally important was the unit's ability to keep the pocket largely clean. The Eagles, whose pass rush has been lethal all season, was held without a sack for only the second time this season. In the second half, the rush rarely affected Mahomes, who was 13-of-14 passing for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the final two quarters. His lone incompletion was a throwaway in the end zone.

"When you see (No.) 15 out there grinding, you know you always have a chance to win the game," Smith said. "And to see him come up limping, we knew we needed to protect him. We knew he needed us even more. We answered the call. We heard all week abut their defensive front; they're a very talented defensive front. Great players. We weren't perfect, but we kept grinding and we kept chopping and we got it done."

As players and coaches made their way to the locker room, owner Clark Hunt alternately hugged, shook hands, or patted them on the back. At one point he was asked to compare this championship to the one they claimed three years ago. He couldn't do it without also recognizing their Super Bowl loss two seasons ago in Tampa.

"The first one was at the end of a 50-year journey to get back to the Super Bowl, so it will always be special in some light," he said. "But this one will be special in large part because of the failure of two years ago. And even the disappointment in the AFC Championship Game last year."

Following that loss to the Bucs in which Mahomes was sacked three times, hit nine times, tackled four times for a loss and intercepted twice -- not surprisingly, Mahomes failed to reach the end zone for the only time in his playoff career -- GM Brett Veach went to work rebuilding the unit.

During the 2021 offseason, he signed Thuney to a five-year, $80 million free-agent deal, acquired Brown Jr. in a trade with Baltimore, and drafted Humphrey (second round) and Smith (sixth round). Each of them inherently knew what was expected of them: Keep Mahomes upright and clean.

"That's why they brought us in," Humphrey said. "They wanted us to do that. That was our job."