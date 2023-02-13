Around the NFL

Chiefs QB Chad Henne announces retirement following Super Bowl LVII victory

Published: Feb 13, 2023 at 01:07 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Chad Henne is retiring a Super Bowl champion.

The Chiefs backup quarterback announced his retirement through Instagram on Sunday following Kansas City's 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Henne, who has been on the Chiefs since 2018, warmed up briefly on the sidelines after Patrick Mahomes appeared to aggravate his high ankle sprain with just under two minutes remaining in the first half. Although he did not end up being pressed into action on the game's biggest stage, the longtime backup still scored the second Super Bowl ring of his career.

Henne did, however, need to replace Mahomes earlier this postseason, when the starter first suffered his high ankle injury and missed most of the second quarter during the team's Divisional Round win against the Jaguars.

While Mahomes received treatment and evaluation, Henne held things down, going 5-of-7 passing for 23 yards and a touchdown. He inherited a 10-7 lead and went into halftime with a 17-10 advantage before Mahomes returned in the third quarter.

What could have been a disastrous stretch for Kansas City's championship aspirations instead turned into a successful swan song for Henne.

The Michigan product began his career as the No. 57 overall pick by the Dolphins in the 2008 NFL Draft. He would go on to play 15 seasons between Miami, Jacksonville and Kansas City. He steps away from football with 13,290 career passing yards, 60 touchdowns and 63 interceptions -- and he walks into the sunset with a ring.

