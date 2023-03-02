2023 NFL Free Agency matchmaking: One fit for each AFC team

Woods deserves better than what Tennessee's 30th-ranked overall offense rolled out in 2022. During his time in Los Angeles, Woods was among the most reliable and technically proficient receivers in the NFL, and it wasn't until he suffered an ACL tear that he had to start considering a future elsewhere. His one year in Tennessee didn't live up to anyone's expectations, and there's no reason for Woods to subject himself to a similar situation elsewhere in his age-31 season. Now, you might be looking at the Patriots and believe he'd have similar issues in New England, but I'm looking at 2022 as an anomaly that came as a result of putting a defensive coach in charge of an offense. Bill O'Brien is back with the Patriots as their play-caller, and his track record -- O'Brien oversaw an offense that threw for over 5,000 yards in his first season as OC in 2011 -- suggests New England will take a step forward in 2023. Woods feels like the perfect fit opposite DeVante Parker. Mac Jones needs a veteran who he can rely on to get open; Woods is that man.