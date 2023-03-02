Analysis

Presented By

2023 NFL Free Agency matchmaking: One fit for each AFC team

Published: Mar 02, 2023 at 09:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The 2023 NFL free agency period officially begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wed., March 15. Before the frenzy really kicks into gear, Nick Shook provides one fun free agency fit for each AFC team.

NOTE: All cap figures and projections cited below come from Over The Cap, unless otherwise noted. As with Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 NFL Free Agents of 2023, each player's listed age represents how old he will be on Sept. 7, when the 2023 NFL season is poised to kick off.

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Jonathan Jones
Jonathan Jones
CB · Age: 29

I am done pairing receivers with the Ravens. Sure, Todd Monken is in town to revamp Baltimore's offensive approach, but kowtowing to the "Lamar Jackson just needs more weapons!" crowd is so 2022. I'm looking toward cornerback for a couple of reasons. First, Baltimore has already learned how a number of secondary injuries can decimate a team's playoff hopes. And lastly, Marcus Peters and Kyle Fuller are both headed toward free agency, leaving the Ravens with a void at the position. Baltimore has Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Stephens and Daryl Worley -- recently re-signing the latter -- but that doesn't mean the Ravens don't have room to add more talent at the position. I'm choosing Jones, who'll turn 30 in September, because he fits the profile of a plug-and-play veteran who won't cost the Ravens much and who provides the versatility they may desire while working in some of their other options in the secondary. Jones won't fetch a Jamel Dean-level offer, which should also preserve some of the cap space Baltimore will need to keep Jackson -- whenever that happens.

Related Links

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Dalton Risner
Dalton Risner
OG · Age: 28

The Bills need to massage their cap situation in a pretty big way, but if they can clear ample space, Risner should be among their top targets because of the current state of their offensive line. A number of Bills linemen are slated for free agency, including starting guard Rodger Saffold, and if the Bills are going to continue to operate an offense that depends heavily on the abilities of Josh Allen -- especially through the air -- they'll need to ensure their offensive line doesn't devolve in the years ahead. Risner's market value should fall somewhere near the $10 million-per-year range, which is somewhat affordable, provided the Bills clear some space before free agency begins. A few questions remain on the defensive side, too, but starting in the trenches makes the most sense.

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Juan Thornhill
Juan Thornhill
S · Age: 27

If we're being honest, the best free-agent decision the Bengals could make is to keep tight end Hayden Hurst. But when looking for outside help, the Bengals are going to need to make a decision at safety. Jessie Bates is likely headed elsewhere, clearing the way for 2022 first-rounder Daxton Hill to see starting reps after spending his rookie season stuck behind Bates. The other safety position is also facing uncertainty with Vonn Bell headed toward the open market. Cincinnati should first attempt to keep Bell, but if it cannot, the Bengals have cap space to work with, thanks to Joe Burrow's existing rookie contract. There's no better time to spend some of it on defense; why not target a rising star from a rival? Thornhill's production is on par with Bell, which might make such a move seem more lateral than upward, but he's a year younger and likely won't cost too much. Pair Thornhill with an addition at edge rusher (opposite Trey Hendrickson), and you have a nice little offseason haul that should aid Cincinnati's next Super Bowl pursuit.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Parris Campbell
Parris Campbell
WR · Age: 26

The Browns must invest in their defensive front, and they will, but they also need a deep-threat receiver who can perform more consistently than Anthony Schwartz. They don't have a ton of cap space to work with, though, meaning Cleveland will have to find a bit of a bargain to improve their corps. Enter Campbell, a speedster who has quietly started to develop into a quality receiver who can make plays with more than just his legs. Campbell's biggest hurdle has been health -- he played in just 15 games combined in his first three seasons -- but in 2022, he finally managed to stay on the field, appearing in 17 games and unsurprisingly posting the best season of his career while running routes for a revolving cast of quarterbacks in Indianapolis. He'd find a much better situation in Cleveland with Deshaun Watson and running mate Amari Cooper, and because he hasn't broken 1,000 receiving yards in his career, he likely won't cost much. There's a storybook element here, too: Campbell grew up in Akron, Ohio, just 45 minutes south of where he would play with the Browns.

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Vonn Bell
Vonn Bell
S · Age: 28

With Dre'Mont Jones and DeShawn Williams headed for free agency, Denver is going to need a couple of defensive linemen, but the Broncos are also going to require a replacement for Kareem Jackson. Bell is precisely the type of safety who produces at a high enough level to draw a quality contract that won't be too expensive but likely worth it. Bell performed similarly to Juan Thornhill in 2022, with four interceptions, eight passes defensed and a pair of forced fumbles, and he'd go from playing alongside one excellent safety in Jessie Bates to another in Justin Simmons. Defense was Denver's strength in 2022, and with the future of the offense still uncertain, it's logical to invest further in the other side of the ball in a player who has some experience contending for championships.

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Austin Hooper
Austin Hooper
TE · Age: 28

The rebuilding Texans are going to have a tough time convincing big-ticket free agents to come to Houston, even with DeMeco Ryans now in charge. Hooper, however, might be a perfect fit. Hooper was released by the Browns in 2022 as a cap casualty and landed in Tennessee, where he mirrored his Cleveland production while running routes in one of the league's worst passing offenses. Hooper could at least match those totals in a more prominent role with the Texans, especially if they find a long-term answer at quarterback. Houston has 2022 draft choice Teagan Quitoriano, which could create an obstacle for featuring Hooper, but at 28 years old, he would provide the Texans with a veteran pass-catching option for whichever quarterback Houston proceeds with in 2023. And as we all know, tight ends are often a young quarterback's best friend.

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Germaine Pratt
Germaine Pratt
LB · Age: 27

We all know how Pratt's season ended in Cincinnati, with the linebacker openly criticizing his teammate for committing a crucial penalty at the end of the AFC Championship Game. If that is how Pratt goes out, he can find a new opportunity in Indianapolis, where the Colts assembled a quality defense that kept them in most of their games last season despite their offensive struggles. The end of Pratt's rookie deal could present him with an opportunity to join a linebacking corps that already includes a stud in Shaquille Leonard, who is among the league's best when healthy. The Colts could also make a play for Jadeveon Clowney, but they might be better off investing in a younger defender for less money -- which becomes even more attractive when considering Pratt just posted the best season of his young career.

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
George Fant
George Fant
OT · Age: 31

It would behoove the Jaguars to retain Evan Engram. Now that I've made that clear, let's move on to an outside addition. Jacksonville would be wise to keep Jawaan Taylor, but as it stands now, the Jaguars don't have enough cap to get that deal done. If they're in the market for a cheaper veteran, Fant might be their guy. A year after spending like mad in free agency, the Jaguars have to get more economical, and because Fant is approaching his 31st birthday, he won't command the type of salary of Taylor or other more desirable tackles. He will, however, provide reliable blocking. Fant played both right and left tackle in New York, and would slot in on the right side in Jacksonville, where the Jaguars would benefit from protecting Trevor Lawrence (who could also use another receiver).

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
D.J. Chark
D.J. Chark
WR · Age: 26

The Chiefs are another team that will need to massage their cap situation to create space for an addition, but after receiving a productive 2022 campaign from JuJu Smith-Schuster, who's set to hit the market, Kansas City would benefit from adding another veteran receiver for 2023. Chark finished his 2022 season strong in Detroit and would add a big-play element to an offense that was already explosive, but could be even more dangerous with Chark in the fold. He won't command a top-dollar deal, which makes this pairing more logical. Plus, who doesn't want to chase a ring with Patrick Mahomes?

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Isaac Seumalo
Isaac Seumalo
OG · Age: 29

Josh Jacobs successfully proved he is worth a long-term deal after being crowned the league's rushing champion in 2022, so he should be atop Las Vegas' list of free-agent priorities. So too should the offensive line, especially after the Raiders realized their former regime had made a mistake in selecting Alex Leatherwood. Seumalo brings a boatload of experience playing right guard for the Eagles, twice reaching the Super Bowl during his time in Philadelphia. Seumalo should have plenty of suitors as one of the top free agents at his position, and thanks to their split from Derek Carr, the Raiders have the cash to spend. Instead of trying to find veteran stopgaps, Las Vegas should invest in its protection -- especially with the anticipation of a new quarterback coming to town in 2023.

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Zach Cunningham
Zach Cunningham
LB · Age: 28

A year ago, Los Angeles spent plenty of money and wasn't afraid to flex its transactional muscles, but this time around, the Chargers will have to operate with a tighter fiscal belt. They're currently $20.3 million over the cap and will need to find a veteran replacement for Drue Tranquill at inside linebacker. A flier on Cunningham won't make headlines but could be a nice under-the-radar addition to a defense that already features playmakers at every level. At 28 years old, Cunningham seems as if he's closer to retirement than the start of his career, but the Chargers could be a perfect fit for a veteran looking to play for a contender. After landing on the Titans via waivers near the end of 2021, he shouldn't cost much, either.

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Kareem Hunt
Kareem Hunt
RB · Age: 28

The Dolphins are facing a sizable void at running back entering 2023, and currently don't have a ton of cap room to work with. Restructures could clear ample space, though, and after wading through irrelevance at the position in recent years, the time is now for Miami to take a decent swing at a lead back. Hunt hasn't been the primary runner in an offense since his Kansas City days, and with his time in Cleveland coming to an unceremonious -- and if you asked Hunt, a welcome -- end in March. Why not leave his home state for warmer weather and a chance to take a prominent role with an expected contender? Miami has plenty of weapons and truly hit its stride after adding to its running back room during the season, but it would be wise to replace Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson with Hunt, an explosive, three-down back who has produced when healthy. Get it done, Dolphins, and balance out the offense with a back who could thrive under the direction of coach Mike McDaniel.

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Robert Woods
Robert Woods
WR · Age: 31

Woods deserves better than what Tennessee's 30th-ranked overall offense rolled out in 2022. During his time in Los Angeles, Woods was among the most reliable and technically proficient receivers in the NFL, and it wasn't until he suffered an ACL tear that he had to start considering a future elsewhere. His one year in Tennessee didn't live up to anyone's expectations, and there's no reason for Woods to subject himself to a similar situation elsewhere in his age-31 season. Now, you might be looking at the Patriots and believe he'd have similar issues in New England, but I'm looking at 2022 as an anomaly that came as a result of putting a defensive coach in charge of an offense. Bill O'Brien is back with the Patriots as their play-caller, and his track record -- O'Brien oversaw an offense that threw for over 5,000 yards in his first season as OC in 2011 -- suggests New England will take a step forward in 2023. Woods feels like the perfect fit opposite DeVante Parker. Mac Jones needs a veteran who he can rely on to get open; Woods is that man.

New York Jets
New York Jets
Derek Carr
Derek Carr
QB · Age: 32

Give up on the pursuit of Aaron Rodgers, Jets fans. Your man under center is indeed a veteran, but you don't need to aim for a gold jacket. Carr will do just fine. It's unlikely Carr will make a quick decision on his future, leaving plenty of time for New York to hold out hope it can land Rodgers, but the current state of the Jets calls for a veteran who will play for more than just a year or two. Despite how his Raiders career ended, Carr can certainly still sling it -- he threw for 4,000-plus yards in each season from 2018 to 2021 -- and carries a higher ceiling than fellow free agent Jimmy Garoppolo. He'll have plenty of weapons to work with in New York and won't need a long runway to get acclimated. Make the sensible move instead of window shopping out of your price range, Jets -- Carr will make you competitive for multiple years.

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Morgan Fox
Morgan Fox
DE · Age: 28

The Steelers received a quality season from veteran Larry Ogunjobi in 2022 but will need to replace him in 2023. I'm turning to the Chargers for his replacement because no matter the week, Fox seemed to consistently make plays for Los Angeles last season. It's not a spicy signing, but the Steelers don't need those on the defensive side of the ball. What Pittsburgh needs is a veteran to play while figuring out whether they have something in youngsters Isaiahh Loudermilk and DeMarvin Leal. Ogunjobi filled this role quite nicely last season; perhaps Fox could do the same.

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Foster Moreau
Foster Moreau
TE · Age: 26

The Titans need a left tackle, and they likely won't find one worth the money on the open market (Orlando Brown Jr. is going to cost too much for them). If Tennessee is committed to a future with Malik Willis under center and can't find a quality blindside protector in free agency, the next best thing it can do is supply him with a decent tight end. Moreau enters free agency as an under-the-radar player who has shown he can be counted on, and as we all know, a reliable tight end can help out a young quarterback a whole lot. Physically, Moreau isn't going to shock anyone, but he's coming off a career year with the Raiders and has quietly proven himself to be a nice run-after-catch producer, with 251 of his 420 receiving yards coming after the catch in 2022, per Next Gen Stats. If a young quarterback (or Ryan Tannehill) is going to regularly check down to the tight end, you might as well find one with good YAC ability.

Follow Nick Shook on Twitter.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL free agency: Five players who should stay with current team, five who should hit open market

Lamar Jackson and Daniel Jones have reached the end of their respective rookie contracts. So, what's the next move for each quarterback? Adam Rank spotlights five pending free agents who should stay put and five who should hit the open market.

news

2023 NFL free agency explainer: Vital information on franchise tags, contract terms, salary cap and more

The free agency frenzy is a hectic period on the NFL calendar with a language all its own. Fortunately, Anthony Holzman-Escareno has a glossary explaining all of the terms you need to know on franchise tags, contract language, the salary cap and much more.

news

Top 101 NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Geno Smith headline ranking

Gregg Rosenthal dives deep into the upcoming market to rank NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2023. Who are the best players available in this year's class?

news

Top 25 NFL free agents in 2023: Prospective class headlined by Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady

Which NFL players are poised to cash in after the 2022 season? Gregg Rosenthal provides an early look at the top 25 prospective free agents for 2023, and the class is headlined by a pair of quarterbacks with a 20-year(!) age difference: Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady.

news

2022 NFL free agency frenzy: Three good fits and three head-scratchers

The start of the new league year has significantly altered rosters across the NFL via big-money contracts and blockbuster trades. Cynthia Frelund spotlights three good moves and three head-scratchers. On which list does the Steelers' signing of Mitchell Trubisky land?

news

2022 NFL free agency glossary: All the terms you need to know

The free agency frenzy is a hectic period on the NFL calendar that has a language all its own. Fortunately, Anthony Holzman-Escareno is here for you with a glossary explaining all the terms you need to know.

news

Top 25 NFL free agents in 2022: Prospective class loaded with pass catchers and defensive backs

Which players are poised to cash in on the 2021 NFL season? Gregg Rosenthal provides an early look at the top 25 free agents in 2022, and the class is absolutely loaded with talented pass catchers and defensive backs.

news

2021 NFL free agency: Biggest moves/non-moves

NFL free agency is off and running, with a flurry of activity to open up the new league year. So far, which teams have made the biggest moves -- and non-moves? Marc Sessler provides his unique analysis.

news

2021 NFL free agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, contract info for all 32 teams

The grand reshuffling that is NFL free agency is upon us. So ... who's going where? Here is a constantly updated, team-by-team rundown of all the key additions and trades in this frenzied period.

news

2021 NFL free agency glossary: All the terms you need to know

The free agency frenzy is a hectic period on the NFL calendar that has a language all its own. Fortunately, Anthony Holzman-Escareno is here for you with a glossary explaining all the terms you need to know.

news

2021 NFL free agency guide: Which teams will be spenders? Which players could be traded?

With the NFL's salary cap dropping due to the COVID-19 pandemic, free agency feels more unpredictable than ever before. Not to fret! Gregg Rosenthal provides a big-picture guide explaining which teams could be spenders, which players might be traded and much, much more.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE