Bengals LB Germaine Pratt apologizes for reaction to Joseph Ossai's personal foul at end of loss to Chiefs

"But that don't define me as a man. It is what it is. It's 24 hours. I'm going back to work. I've got a great offseason ahead with my kids and family. That's all that matters at the end of the day. When I go home to my kids, they love me. When I go home to my fiancee, who loves me. That's all that matters. All the other stuff is irrelevant. Back to work."

Pratt was understandably upset with how the game ended. Facing third-and-4 in the final seconds of a 20-20 game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled around the right end, picking up the first down and crossing the sideline out of bounds at Cincinnati's 42-yard line when Ossai shoved him from behind, sending Mahomes flying toward Cincinnati's bench and forcing officials to penalize Ossai for unnecessary roughness. The penalty added 15 yards to Mahomes' gain, shortening the distance required for Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker to convert a 45-yard, go-ahead field goal with eight seconds remaining.

Butker succeeded, and Cincinnati went on to lose 23-20, ending its season one win shy of a return trip to the Super Bowl.

"I was in full chase mode and trying to push to get him going backwards, I knew he was going for the sideline," Ossai said, via Cleveland.com's Michael Niziolek. "...I didn't know how far out of bounds we were."

As Bengals players filed through the tunnel and into their locker room at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Pratt let his frustration be heard, shouting "why the f--- did you touch the quarterback?"

Moments later, Ossai was forced to answer questions about his blunder while also expressing gratitude for the support of other teammates, notably defensive tackle B.J. Hill, who stood by Ossai's side in the locker room and defended him.

"Dumb question, he played his butt off the whole game," Hill said. "Ask a different question."

A day later, Bengals coach Zac Taylor was appreciative of the support of players like Hill.

"That was awesome to see those guys support each other in a really tough moment," Taylor said. "Joseph is a guy who leaves his heart and soul on the field everything single day whether it's in practice or in games. So I appreciate that about him."