2023 NFL Free Agency matchmaking: One fit for each NFC team

Let's not get too into the weeds here. The Saints know they need an upgrade at quarterback. They signaled as much by visiting with Carr before his release. Many outside observers have viewed New Orleans as a rebuilding club, but the front office and coach Dennis Allen -- who recently said the Saints are "not as far off as maybe some might think" -- seem to approach the team like they're a piece or two away from competing for a championship. As such, snagging Carr makes sense. He's the best veteran option currently set to be available, presuming the top of the free-agent market is winnowed by franchise tags. The Saints provide Carr a chance to win in a weak NFC South, and they have some pieces on offense (Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave) for him to work with.