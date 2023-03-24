Bears, Lions pushing to take over NFC North; how Patrick Peterson, Stephon Gilmore defy Father Time

By combining their experience and expertise with refined technical skills, both Gilmore and Peterson have improved as players despite losing some speed and athleticism. While the loss of athleticism certainly poses a challenge when covering some of the elite pass catchers on the perimeter, they have mastered the nuances of the position to make their jobs easier in coverage.

For instance, they pay close attention to the alignment of the receivers to anticipate the potential routes that could be in play, based on where the ball sits on the field. The adherence to the hash-split rules (defenders can anticipate routes based on the width of the receiver's alignment compared to the ball's position) enables Gilmore and Peterson to jump routes on the perimeter when receivers fail to mask their intentions.

In addition, the veterans will also utilize various tricks to cut off receivers by taking a direct path to the break point. The keen understanding of angles and releases enables Gilmore and Peterson to eliminate unnecessary steps in coverage. Moreover, learning through repetition helps them anticipate routes and throws in their area.

Reviewing Gilmore's 2022 season, it is not a coincidence that he thrived in the Indianapolis Colts' defense under Gus Bradley's direction. The wily defensive architect features a zone-based system with hybrid man coverage techniques. Gilmore's ability to play man or zone utilizing a "bail" (defenders side shuffle from a press alignment) or "shadow" technique took away the layups for opposing quarterbacks while enabling the veteran cornerback to stay on top of vertical routes. With the Colts also mixing in some "2-Man" (two-deep, man-to-man with trail technique) to allow the veteran to undercut routes due to safety help over the top, Gilmore was able to make his fair share of plays on the perimeter.

Peterson was also impressive in coverage in the Minnesota Vikings' zone-based scheme. He was free to play with vision due to some walked-off alignments and deep-area assignments given to the corners. Though Peterson was comfortable playing nose-to-nose in critical moments, his ability to play from depth enabled him to make more plays on tipped or overthrown balls due to his vision and positioning. He made five interceptions in 2022, his most since 2012, when he had a career-high seven.