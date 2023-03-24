Analysis

2023 NFL free agency: Yannick Ngakoue, DJ Chark among veterans who can still contribute

Published: Mar 24, 2023 at 11:10 AM
Headshot_Author_JIM-TROTTER_1400x1000
Jim Trotter

NFL.com Columnist

It's easy to go shopping when your wallet is fat, but the real measure of a personnel department is what it does when funds are limited and the competition for potential impact players is great.

That is where we find ourselves as the second week of NFL free agency comes to a close. The big names are off the market. The large contracts have been doled out. Now, the real work begins. Can teams get more for less?

It would be disrespectful to say clubs are sifting through bargain bins, but there is no denying that they are looking for deals and steals, complementary pieces who won't win headlines but could help them win games.

The Philadelphia Eagles reached the Super Bowl last season in part because their high-profile acquisitions of wide receiver A.J. Brown and edge rusher Haason Reddick were complemented by an under-the-radar signing of linebacker Kyzir White, who finished second on the team in tackles after inking a one-year, $3 million deal.

Related Links

The San Francisco 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship Game by hitting on their late signing of safety Tashaun Gipson, who was snagged with a one-year deal for just over $1 million. He was expected to be a placeholder while Jimmie Ward recovered from a severe hamstring injury, but Gipson was so effective he started every game on the league's top-ranked defense and earned himself a new contract this offseason.

Against that backdrop, we present some notable free agents who have yet to be signed but could be valuable additions. They won't cause television networks to interrupt programming with "BREAKING NEWS" banners, nor will they command eye-popping contracts. But they could fill voids that help lift teams to contender status.

NOTE: Players are listed with the age they will be on Sept. 7, when the 2023 NFL season is set to kick off.

Yannick Ngakoue
Yannick Ngakoue
Edge · Age: 28

The eighth-year veteran has limitations as a run defender, but he has been highly productive as a pass rusher. He has had at least eight sacks in each of his seven seasons, including 19.5 over the past two seasons, and figures to provide a boost to any pass rush in a situational role. Imagine him lining up on third-and-long with the 49ers' dominant defensive line. Scary.

Odell Beckham
Odell Beckham
WR · Age: 30

There are reasons to slow-play this. Beckham has completed a full season only twice in his eight seasons and missed all of last year while rehabbing from a knee injury. He has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2019 and has not posted more than six touchdown receptions since 2016. That said, he is a dynamic threat when healthy. He showed as much late in the 2021 season after joining the Rams. He even appeared to be on pace to win the Super Bowl MVP before sustaining a knee injury in the game. He might not have the same burst or speed as he did in his early years, but it's hard to believe Beckham, who recently held a private workout for NFL teams, won't help to improve a squad's receiver room. 

Rock Ya-Sin
Rock Ya-Sin
CB · Age: 27

The fifth-year veteran is not a top-tier defender, but he is someone who can provide depth -- or more -- in the right situation. He is a physical player who is best-suited for a man-coverage scheme. Quarterbacks had only a 77.7 passer rating last season when targeting him, completing just 54.2 of those targets. He also allowed only one touchdown catch as the nearest defender in coverage, according to Next Gen Stats.

Dalton Risner
Dalton Risner
OG · Age: 28

The fifth-year veteran is durable and dependable, starting each of the 62 games he appeared in with the Broncos the past four seasons and taking 93 percent or more of the offensive snaps in three of those years. He has not played with the physicality he showed coming out of college, but he's smart and moves fairly well. He won't win press conferences, but he could help teams win games, either as a starter or role player.

D.J. Chark
D.J. Chark
WR · Age: 26

At 6-foot-4, he's a big receiver who can provide explosive plays as a deep threat and boundary target. In 11 games with the Lions last season, he averaged 16.7 yards per catch on 30 receptions and had nine plays of 20 yards or more, according to Pro Football Focus. Durability is a concern; he has never played a full season and has been slowed the past two seasons by an ankle injury. When healthy, however, he can be a nice addition.


UPDATE: After this article was posted, Chark signed a one-year deal with the Panthers.

Jadeveon Clowney
Jadeveon Clowney
Edge · Age: 30

The former No. 1 overall pick would like you to believe he is a pass-rush threat, but the numbers have never supported him. He has had three or fewer sacks in three of the past four seasons and has yet to reach double-digit sacks since entering the league in 2014, despite Myles Garrett drawing most of opponents' pass-blocking attention the past two seasons with the Browns. In fact, Clowney's four QB hits with the Browns last year were his fewest since his rookie year. That said, he is a capable run defender who can impact games with his ability to set the edge. Historically, his tendency has been to sign late in free agency, so it would be a mild surprise if he joined a club before the draft.

Frank Clark
Frank Clark
Edge · Age: 30

Thought to be in decline, Clark played well for the Chiefs last year in his eighth season. He finished with only five sacks, but he did a lot of other things to help a young defense mature. He could be a good fit with a team that needs a veteran presence among its defensive line. And there is this: Clark always seems to raise his game in the postseason, should his new team get there.

Follow Jim Trotter on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Broncos land speedy CB DJ Turner II in Round 3

In Round 3 of his first four-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter sees an early run on cornerbacks, including Michigan's DJ Turner II.

news

Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Patriots take RB, Packers go QB in Round 4

In Round 4 of his first four-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter has the Green Bay Packers selecting a quarterback for just the second time since 2016.

news

Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: QBs go 1-2-3 after Colts trade up

In his first four-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter projects five first-round trades, including the Colts striking to land the third quarterback off the board.

news

Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Raiders trade up for QB Hendon Hooker in Round 2

In his first four-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter sees the Raiders trading up in Round 2 to select Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker.

news

2023 NFL Draft: What We Learned from Alabama, Utah pro days

Did Bryce Young boost his case to be the 2023 NFL Draft's first pick? Eric Edholm provides five takeaways from Thursday's pro day activities, which included Young's showcase at Alabama and an update from Utah on a top prospect recovering from an injury.

news

NFL's best revenge games in 2023 season: Super Bowl LVII rematch, Frank Reich vs. Colts and more

What matchups lie ahead on the REVENGE front in the 2023 NFL season? Adam Rank spotlights nine enticing showdowns, including a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.

news

2023 NFL free agency: Bears, Patriots, Saints among teams poised for turnaround after signings/trades

Which losing teams from 2022 are poised for a turnaround in 2023? Judy Battista spotlights six rosters on the rise after a week of free agency signings and trades.

news

Charles Davis 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Panthers pick C.J. Stroud at No. 1; Vikings take Will Levis

In his first mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Charles Davis has four teams -- including the Minnesota Vikings -- taking a quarterback in Round 1. Plus, a running back cracks the top 10!

news

2023 NFL Draft: What We Learned from Ohio State pro day

Will the Panthers make C.J. Stroud the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft after watching his impressive showing at Ohio State's pro day? Nick Shook provides six takeaways from the event.

news

2023 NFL free agency: Best team fits for Teddy Bridgewater, Odell Beckham Jr. and more

After the first wave of free agency, there are still number of impact players on the open market. Where could they be headed? Nick Shook reveals team fits for 11 notable free agents.

news

NFL trade grades: Weighing deals for No. 1 pick, Jalen Ramsey, Brandin Cooks and more

Just how much did the Bears help themselves in a pre-draft swap that netted a package of picks and D.J. Moore? Can Jalen Ramsey boost the Dolphins' chances in the AFC? Marc Sessler grades the most notable NFL trades of 2023 so far.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE