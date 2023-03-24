2023 NFL free agency: Yannick Ngakoue, DJ Chark among veterans who can still contribute

At 6-foot-4, he's a big receiver who can provide explosive plays as a deep threat and boundary target. In 11 games with the Lions last season, he averaged 16.7 yards per catch on 30 receptions and had nine plays of 20 yards or more, according to Pro Football Focus. Durability is a concern; he has never played a full season and has been slowed the past two seasons by an ankle injury. When healthy, however, he can be a nice addition.





UPDATE: After this article was posted, Chark signed a one-year deal with the Panthers.