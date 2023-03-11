Free-agent WR Odell Beckham held workout in Arizona for double-digit teams

Beckham, now 13 months removed from tearing his ACL during the Rams' Super Bowl victory, was in the headlines for the duration of the NFL's 2022 stretch run as a possible late-season addition to help a number contenders. He never proved healthy enough to join a team and provide a championship spark as he had with Los Angeles the year prior, but teams will surely be interested in adding a now completely recovered Beckham for a full season and beyond.