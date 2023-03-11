Around the NFL

Free-agent WR Odell Beckham held workout in Arizona for double-digit teams

Published: Mar 10, 2023 at 09:57 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Odell Beckham put his recovery on display for interested parties on Friday.

The three-time Pro Bowler held a workout at Arizona State's practice facility in hopes of securing a contract after missing all of 2022 amid his ACL recovery.

The Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and New York Giants were all in attendance, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.

Related Links

Other reports listed the Rams, Ravens, Browns, Panthers, Jets, Cardinals, 49ers, Chiefs and Vikings as attending.

Beckham, now 13 months removed from tearing his ACL during the Rams' Super Bowl victory, was in the headlines for the duration of the NFL's 2022 stretch run as a possible late-season addition to help a number contenders. He never proved healthy enough to join a team and provide a championship spark as he had with Los Angeles the year prior, but teams will surely be interested in adding a now completely recovered Beckham for a full season and beyond.

Entering his ninth season, OBJ has 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns on 531 career receptions.

There's a high risk-reward element to signing Beckham to a big payday -- his three Pro Bowls came in his first three seasons and he's torn his ACL twice since 2020 -- but the No. 9 player on Gregg Rosenthal's top 101 free agents list still possesses a tantalizing ceiling.

Clubs will come calling, and Beckham took steps to ensure they know what they're getting with his Friday audition.

Related Content

news

Texans signing WR Robert Woods to two-year, $15.25 million contract

The Houston Texans are signing wide receiver Robert Woods to a two-year, $15.25 million contract with $10 fully million guaranteed and a max value of $17 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Packers CEO Mark Murphy can see Aaron Rodgers returning 'if things don't work out the way we would want'

As trade rumors continue swirling around quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy expressed that he could see the QB back in Green Bay in 2023 if "things don't work out the way we would want."

news

Bears trading No. 1 overall pick to Panthers for WR D.J. Moore, four draft picks

The Bears are trading the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for wide receiver D.J. Moore, the 2023 No. 9 overall pick, a 2023 second-round pick, a first-round selection in 2024 and a second in 2025, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Rams release LB Leonard Floyd after third season in Los Angeles

The Rams released outside linebacker Leonard Floyd after his third season with the club, the team announced Friday.

news

Patriots safety, three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty announces retirement

Patriots safety Devin McCourty, who won three Super Bowls with New England, announced his retirement on Friday.

news

Dolphins picking up QB Tua Tagovailoa's fifth-year option

Miami has informed Tua Tagovailoa it is picking up the quarterback's fifth-year option, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Friday.

news

Approaching 14th season, safety Kareem Jackson not ready to walk away from NFL

As safety Kareem Jackson approaches free agency, he still believes he offers value to a prospective team -- especially one expecting to contend for a title. "Definitely, definitely. Year 14, obviously would love for the payday to be right," Jackson said during a Friday appearance on Good Morning Football.

news

Niners QB Brock Purdy undergoes successful elbow surgery, could throw in three months

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy finally has had elbow surgery. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Friday that Purdy underwent successful surgery on his elbow.

news

Titans release Pro Bowl center Ben Jones after seven seasons with club

A veteran center with a career's worth of quality production is headed to free agency. The Tennessee Titans have released Ben Jones with a failed physical designation.

news

DE Brandon Graham re-signs with Eagles on one-year deal; Darius Slay available in trade

Brandon Graham will continue his career in the City of Brotherly Love instead of testing the free-agent market, while another key veteran could be on his way out of Philly.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE