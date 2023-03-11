Free-agent WR Odell Beckham held workout in Arizona for double-digit teams

The three-time Pro Bowler held a workout at Arizona State's practice facility in hopes of securing a contract after missing all of 2022 amid his ACL recovery.
The Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and New York Giants were all in attendance, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.
Other reports listed the Rams, Ravens, Browns, Panthers, Jets, Cardinals, 49ers, Chiefs and Vikings as attending.
Beckham, now 13 months removed from tearing his ACL during the Rams' Super Bowl victory, was in the headlines for the duration of the NFL's 2022 stretch run as a possible late-season addition to help a number contenders. He never proved healthy enough to join a team and provide a championship spark as he had with Los Angeles the year prior, but teams will surely be interested in adding a now completely recovered Beckham for a full season and beyond.
Entering his ninth season, OBJ has 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns on 531 career receptions.
There's a high risk-reward element to signing Beckham to a big payday -- his three Pro Bowls came in his first three seasons and he's torn his ACL twice since 2020 -- but the No. 9 player on Gregg Rosenthal's top 101 free agents list still possesses a tantalizing ceiling.
Clubs will come calling, and Beckham took steps to ensure they know what they're getting with his Friday audition.