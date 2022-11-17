Around the NFL

Chiefs place WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen) on injured reserve 

Published: Nov 17, 2022 at 05:10 PM
Eric Edholm

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their big-play wide receivers for at least the next four weeks.

The team on Thursday placed Mecole Hardman on injured reserve with an abdomen injury that had kept him out of Sunday's win over the Jaguars and practice since then.

The earliest Hardman could return to game action would be in Week 15 against the Houston Texans.

Hardman has 25 catches for 297 yards and four TDs in eight games (five starts) this season. He also has returned six punts and has two rushing scores for Kansas City.

The Chiefs might be shorthanded at receiver this weekend against the Chargers. JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a concussion against Jacksonville and remains in the league's concussion protocol. Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) also has missed practice time this week but might be cleared to play Sunday night.

Hardman had three catches for 49 yards in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Chargers back in Week 2.

