First-overall pick Bryce Young to wear No. 9 with Panthers

Carolina announced Tuesday that Young will wear No. 9. The 21-year-old wore the number during a prolific, Heisman Trophy-winning career at Alabama.

No. 9 previously belonged to Matt Corral, the 2022 third-round pick who missed his entire rookie campaign on injured reserve.

According to the team, Corral indicated a desire to switch from No. 9 to No. 2 before the 2023 NFL Draft. Corral wore No. 2 at Ole Miss and in high school.

When he entered the NFL, Corral couldn't have worn No. 2, as star receiver D.J. Moore donned the digit.

When the Panthers traded Moore to Chicago as part of the package to secure the No.1 overall pick, No. 2 became available, which paved the way for a clean transition to give Young No. 9 without any haggling with Corral.