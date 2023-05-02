Around the NFL

First-overall pick Bryce Young to wear No. 9 with Panthers

Published: May 02, 2023 at 09:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

QB1 will wear No. 9 in Carolina.

The Panthers vaulting to No. 1 overall to select Bryce Young not only had a cascading effect on the club's long-term future but also started the domino effect on team numbers.

Related Links

Carolina announced Tuesday that Young will wear No. 9. The 21-year-old wore the number during a prolific, Heisman Trophy-winning career at Alabama.

No. 9 previously belonged to Matt Corral, the 2022 third-round pick who missed his entire rookie campaign on injured reserve.

According to the team, Corral indicated a desire to switch from No. 9 to No. 2 before the 2023 NFL Draft. Corral wore No. 2 at Ole Miss and in high school.

When he entered the NFL, Corral couldn't have worn No. 2, as star receiver D.J. Moore donned the digit.

When the Panthers traded Moore to Chicago as part of the package to secure the No.1 overall pick, No. 2 became available, which paved the way for a clean transition to give Young No. 9 without any haggling with Corral.

Ipso facto, the trade that landed the Panthers' franchise QB also opened the door for a game of musical numbers.

Related Content

news

Packers, QB Jordan Love agree to terms on one-year extension through 2024

The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Jordan Love have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension worth up to $22.5 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Bills GM Brandon Beane: TE Dalton Kincaid 'worth giving up that pick to ensure we got him'

Late in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Bills made their move to secure their top tight end, Dalton Kincaid. Beane said he expected the Utah product to be gone by the early 20s, and when the TE fell, he pounced.

news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach thinks rookie WR Rashee Rice can help fill JuJu Smith-Schuster role

The Chiefs traded up in the second round of the draft last weekend to snag SMU wideout Rashee Rice with the No. 55 overall pick. General manager Brett Veach said Monday he expects Rice to add an element the club lost when JuJu Smith-Schuster signed with New England this offseason.

news

Pete Carroll explains choice to add two RBs in draft despite Seahawks already having Kenneth Walker

The Seahawks added two running backs in this year's draft despite already having a 1,000+ yard rusher in Kenneth Walker on the roster. Head coach Pete Carroll explained Monday that the reasoning for the picks came partially from the weight Seattle places on its violent run game.

news

DL Chris Jones extension on Chiefs GM Brett Veach's to-do list: 'We'll get to work and see what we can do'

Fresh off the 2023 NFL Draft, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach's checklist has plenty of to-dos and one high atop the agenda is working out a new deal with defensive lineman extraordinaire Chris Jones.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, May 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills sign veteran Latavius Murray to one-year deal after passing on RBs in draft

Veteran RB Latavius Murray signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills, the team announced Monday.

news

Texans WR John Metchie 'making progress' upon return to practice field during voluntary minicamp

Texans GM Nick Caserio updates the progress of second-year WR John Metchie, who returned to the practice field this week after missing his entire rookie season battling leukemia.

news

Titans GM Ran Carthon on going all offense in draft: 'We were just playing the board'

In general manager Ran Carthon's first draft in charge in Tennessee, the Titans made six selections, all of them on offense, the first time since at least 1994 that the club used all of its selections on one side of the ball.

news

Giants GM Joe Schoen on high draft grades: 'You don't win games in April'

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen says receiving high draft grades on the team's 2023 NFL Draft class doesn't win games in April.

news

Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn says it was 'a tearjerker' being drafted by his father's club

Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn says it was "a tearjerker" after he received the call from his father's team in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More