2023 NFL Draft: Ten perfect player-team fits

Drafted: No. 8 overall (Round 1)





The surprisingly early selection of Robinson did not address a glaring need of the Falcons, but it enables coach Arthur Smith to build around a superstar running back with an expansive toolbox. During his tenure as offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans, Smith orchestrated an imposing ground-and-pound attack spearheaded by Derrick Henry. In Atlanta, Smith has an opportunity to bully defenses once more, with Robinson shouldering the workload as an explosive runner-receiver boasting big-play potential. Between Robinson, Ty Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson in the backfield and Drake London and Kyle Pitts on the perimeter, the Dirty Birds can create problems for opponents with many formations and personnel combinations. The upgraded supporting cast should make it easier for Smith to run an offense that features Desmond Ridder functioning as a high-end game manager, despite his inexperience and limitations as QB1.