Panthers select Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo with No. 39 pick of 2023 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers used their first pick on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft to get Bryce Young some aid.

Carolina selected wide receiver Jonathan Mingo with the No. 39 overall pick on Friday night.

At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Mingo brings size to the Carolina receiving corps. The Ole Miss product is a power-forward type receiver who thrives over the middle and can win after the catch.

In his final season at Ole Miss, he generated career highs with 861 yards, 51 catches and five TDs, earning second-team All-SEC honors.

In a draft full of shorter wideouts, Mingo's size stands out, and he brings to Carolina upside that scouts love at the position.

With D.J. Moore included in the Panthers' trade to the Bears for the No. 1 overall choice, which they used to select Young, wideout was a need. Carolina signed veterans Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark in free agency, but Mingo adds youth and a big body and can win from the slot.

