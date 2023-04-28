Panthers select Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo with No. 39 pick of 2023 NFL Draft

At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Mingo brings size to the Carolina receiving corps. The Ole Miss product is a power-forward type receiver who thrives over the middle and can win after the catch.

In his final season at Ole Miss, he generated career highs with 861 yards, 51 catches and five TDs, earning second-team All-SEC honors.

In a draft full of shorter wideouts, Mingo's size stands out, and he brings to Carolina upside that scouts love at the position.