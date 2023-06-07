Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns changes jersey number to No. 0: 'A new beginning' for Carolina

Thankfully for Burns, who had lined up as a defensive end in former coordinator Steve Wilks' 4-3 scheme, the Panthers, under new coach Frank Reich and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, are switching to a 3-4, moving Burns, who's coming off offseason ankle surgery, to the role of outside linebacker.

"I figured since they're changing my position technically, because of the defense we're in now, it gives me the opportunity to do something new," Burns explained. "I feel like it's a lot of new around here. So I feel like, why not do it? It's a new beginning.

"We've got a lot of new. A lot of new things going in our favor now; I really feel good about this year, and this team and what we're doing."

In addition to the number's symbolic nature, Burns added he's also making the jersey change for aesthetic reasons.

"It don't look good [on the smaller players]," Burns said. "I've seen all shapes and sizes. I've seen it on the 300-pounders, I've seen it on the little guys, but I feel like I'm going to look the best; I'm not going to lie to you."

Burns, a two-time Pro Bowler in the fifth and final year of his rookie deal, is the anchor of Carolina's defense. His 12.5 sacks in 16 starts last season were a career high; in his first four seasons in the NFL, Burns racked up 38 sacks, 11th-most in the league in that span.