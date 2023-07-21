Panthers QB Bryce Young agrees to terms on four-year, $37.96 million rookie contract

The 2023 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick is now under contract.
Quarterback Bryce Young has agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers on his four-year, fully guaranteed $37.96 million rookie deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. The contract includes a nearly $24.6 million signing bonus, per Rapoport.
The team later officially announced the news with rookies set to report to training camp on Saturday.
Putting pen to paper represents the next step in a process that began with the Panthers' blockbuster draft trade in March and that Carolina is hoping ends with a triumphant return to prominence.
Young, a two-year starter and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner at Alabama, has all the makings of a star QB. He threw for 8,200 yards, 79 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a 23-4 record in 27 collegiate starts.
Unlike Cam Newton, the last signal-caller Carolina selected with the top overall pick, Young is slightly built, standing at 5-foot-10 and 204 pounds, and is far more of a pocket passer despite his escapability.
Where the Panthers are counting on him to flash similarities are the results. Carolina finds itself in the throes of a five-year postseason drought amid a so-far fruitless QB carousel after previously reaching the playoffs in four of five seasons, including a Super Bowl berth, during Newton's prime from 2013-2017.
By sacrificing four high draft picks and their best wide receiver, D.J. Moore, to land Young, the Panthers and first-year head coach Frank Reich have hitched their turnaround chances to Young in dramatic fashion.
With the 21-year-old locked into his deal and training camp about to begin, the countdown to the payoff -- whatever it may be -- is on.