Panthers QB Bryce Young agrees to terms on four-year, $37.96 million rookie contract

Young, a two-year starter and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner at Alabama, has all the makings of a star QB. He threw for 8,200 yards, 79 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a 23-4 record in 27 collegiate starts.

Unlike Cam Newton, the last signal-caller Carolina selected with the top overall pick, Young is slightly built, standing at 5-foot-10 and 204 pounds, and is far more of a pocket passer despite his escapability.

Where the Panthers are counting on him to flash similarities are the results. Carolina finds itself in the throes of a five-year postseason drought amid a so-far fruitless QB carousel after previously reaching the playoffs in four of five seasons, including a Super Bowl berth, during Newton's prime from 2013-2017.

By sacrificing four high draft picks and their best wide receiver, D.J. Moore, to land Young, the Panthers and first-year head coach Frank Reich have hitched their turnaround chances to Young in dramatic fashion.