Panthers to induct Julius Peppers, Muhsin Muhammad into team's Hall of Honor

Peppers and Muhammad will be inducted at halftime of the club's contest against the Houston Texans on Oct. 29 (Week 8).

One of the most decorated players in Panthers history, Peppers was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2002. The edge rusher didn't slow from there. Playing 10 of his 17 NFL seasons in Carolina, Peppers was named to five Pro Bowls (nine in his career) and two first-team All-Pros with the Panthers. He led or tied for the team lead in sacks seven times. He finished his career with 159.5 sacks (fourth-most all-time). Peppers owns team records for sacks (97), multi-sack games (23), forced fumbles (34) and blocked field goals (9).

Peppers was the Panthers' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee in 2018.

A physical wideout, Muhammad spent 11 of his 14 NFL seasons with the Panthers, earning 9,255 yards and 50 TDs on 696 catches in Carolina. He earned two Pro Bowl nods and was named a 2004 first-team All-Pro. Muhammad led the Panthers in receptions four times and set club records with 102 receptions in 2000 and 1,405 yards in 2004 -- both records have since been broken. Muhammad became the first player in club history to produce two 1,000-yard seasons. The wideout currently ranks second in club history in catches, receiving yards, TD catches and 100-yard receiving games. Muhammad also was the Panthers' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee in 1999 and 2008.