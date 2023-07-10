Around the NFL

Panthers to induct Julius Peppers, Muhsin Muhammad into team's Hall of Honor

Published: Jul 10, 2023 at 10:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Carolina Panthers' Hall of Honor is set to swell in 2023 with the additions of defensive end Julius Peppers and wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad, the team announced on Monday.

"Muhsin Muhammad and Julius Peppers were drafted by the Panthers. Both became All-Pros here. Both came back to Carolina to finish their careers. This is another homecoming, a permanent one," owner David Tepper said in a statement. "Not only did Muhsin and Julius set high standards on the field, they also were selected as Panthers Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year team winners. Having gotten to know both these fine men, I have no doubt that they deserve to join the distinguished group of Panthers in the Hall of Honor."

Related Links

Peppers and Muhammad will be inducted at halftime of the club's contest against the Houston Texans on Oct. 29 (Week 8).

One of the most decorated players in Panthers history, Peppers was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2002. The edge rusher didn't slow from there. Playing 10 of his 17 NFL seasons in Carolina, Peppers was named to five Pro Bowls (nine in his career) and two first-team All-Pros with the Panthers. He led or tied for the team lead in sacks seven times. He finished his career with 159.5 sacks (fourth-most all-time). Peppers owns team records for sacks (97), multi-sack games (23), forced fumbles (34) and blocked field goals (9).

Peppers was the Panthers' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee in 2018.

A physical wideout, Muhammad spent 11 of his 14 NFL seasons with the Panthers, earning 9,255 yards and 50 TDs on 696 catches in Carolina. He earned two Pro Bowl nods and was named a 2004 first-team All-Pro. Muhammad led the Panthers in receptions four times and set club records with 102 receptions in 2000 and 1,405 yards in 2004 -- both records have since been broken. Muhammad became the first player in club history to produce two 1,000-yard seasons. The wideout currently ranks second in club history in catches, receiving yards, TD catches and 100-yard receiving games. Muhammad also was the Panthers' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee in 1999 and 2008.

Peppers and Muhammad's inductions push the Panthers' Hall of Honor members to nine, joining former team president Mike McCormack, linebacker Sam Mills, quarterback Jake Delhomme, offensive tackle Jordan Gross, wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., tight end Wesley Walls and the team's PSL Owners.

Related Content

news

Bears WR Darnell Mooney (ankle) 'ready to roll' for 2023 training camp

After missing offseason workouts, Bears WR Darnell Mooney (ankle) said he's on track to participate when Chicago kicks off camp on July 26.

news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner has 'a lot of things' to work on after standout rookie season

Sauce Gardner enjoyed a hardware-winning rookie campaign, walking into the NFL as a lockdown corner. But even the Defensive Rookie of the Year knows he can improve.

news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud feels OTAs were 'good start,' but still aiming to 'do better' as camp approaches

The Houston Texans haven't anointed No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud the starter yet, but the rookie made strides during offseason workouts that should make that announcement fait accompli during training camp. Stroud said Sunday that he's pleased with the process but not satisfied yet.

news

Broncos RB Javonte Williams (knee) says he'll be 'ready to go' for training camp

Speaking to reporters Sunday at a youth camp put on by him and teammate Patrick Surtain II, Denver running back Javonte Williams said the plan is for him to be cleared from his knee injury and ready to go for the beginning of camp, furthering the franchise's offseason-long predictions for the back's return.

news

Ex-Seahawks, 49ers CB Richard Sherman says 2021 'probably my last year'

Amid an interview with Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, Richard Sherman recalled trying to cover Philly wide receiver DeVonta Smith, hearing a snap and admitting to himself that 2021 was likely his last season.

news

Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs aiming to help fill Tom Brady's leadership void

Tampa Bay offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs has let his play do the talking through three impressive seasons so far, but with Tom Brady's retirement leaving a leadership void, the lineman is ready to step up and speak up.

news

Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill on new teammate Patrick Mahomes: Those highlight throws happen 'every day in practice'

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill says quarterback Patrick Mahomes makes his highlight throws "every day in practice."

news

Can Dak Prescott quarterback Cowboys to playoff success?

Dak Prescott enters a pivotal campaign with perhaps Dallas' most prevailing quandary being whether he can lead the Cowboys to any playoff success. A look inside the numbers provided by NFL Research shows history and the statistics are not in Prescott's favor.

news

Can Eagles return to Super Bowl after losing both coordinators?

After losing both coordinators this offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to overcome NFL history in attempting to return to the Super Bowl for a second-straight season.

news

DE Emmanuel Ogbah says 'this is the year' for Dolphins defense: 'We can be as good as we want to be'

With the Miami Dolphins boasting a new defensive coordinator and a bevy of stars on the roster, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah said this weekend that the team believes there are no external limitations on the potential of this year's defense, and that "I feel like this is the year. We can be as good as we want to be."

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott feels 'sense of urgency' entering age-30 season

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are nearing a crossroads ahead of the 2023 season. The longtime Dallas quarterback spoke Saturday about the pressure he feels entering his eighth season in the NFL.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More