Around the NFL

Panthers QB Andy Dalton says he views himself 'as a starter in this league' 

Published: Jul 01, 2023 at 08:09 PM
White_Brenna
Brenna White

Digital Content Producer

It's the start of a new year with a new team for veteran quarterback Andy Dalton.

Dalton, who signed a two-year, $11 million contract ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, is set to stay in Carolina for the time being. Despite all signs pointing to the Panthers making rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young their starter, Dalton still feels like he has a lot to give going into his 13th season.

"I view myself as a starter in this league; I don't think there are 32 guys better than me," Dalton told Fort Worth Star-Telegram in a recent phone interview. "But this is the situation I am in, and I understand that. As soon as I don't think I'm one of the best 32, or a little lower, I'll be watching football on TV."

Related Links

It's safe to assume Dalton will be the backup to Young, but instead of allowing that to diminish his mentality, the 35-year-old is focused on continuing to improve his skillset, especially with a familiar face on the coaching staff.

"I am in a really, really good situation here; (head coach) Frank Reich played til he was 38. He was a career backup," Dalton said. "He understands the continuity you want in a (quarterback) room. (Panthers quarterbacks coach) Josh McCown played until he was 40. Josh was my friend for the last 10 years, and now he's my coach."

In 2022, Dalton played and started in 14 games for the New Orleans Saints, throwing for 2,871 yards with a 66.7 completion percentage while scoring 18 touchdowns. Dalton also only threw nine interceptions, which was less than Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow.

Dalton proved he can make plays when necessary, but with the Saints ending the season with a losing 7-10 record and subsequently moving for Derek Carr in free agency, the writing was on the wall for Dalton's time in the Big Easy.

"I look back at the last couple of years and some of the situations didn't turn out the way I would have liked," Dalton said. "Last year, I felt personally I felt I played good football, but we didn't win as many games and that is the most important thing. I have confidence in who I am as a player. Not a lot of people can say, 'This is Year 13 in the NFL.' I feel good about where I am. It's fun to be in this position, to help the next generation of quarterbacks."

Although Dalton has not led an NFL team to a winning record since the 2015 season, he still clearly has a hunger to play -- and win. Should Young struggle, Dalton will be waiting in the wings, ready to take any opportunity to show he still has what it takes to be a starting-caliber signal caller in this league.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans aiming for Jerry Rice's consecutive 1,000-yard season mark: 'It's right there'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans already owns the record for most 1,000-yard receiving seasons to begin an NFL career with nine. Now he's coming for Jerry Rice's mark of 11 straight such seasons in general.

news

Chase Claypool expects 'night-and-day difference' for Bears this year: 'Fans will be loving it'

With a full offseason under his belt on the Bears and a number of changes to the roster, wide receiver Chase Claypool believes Chicago fans are in for a "night-and-day difference."

news

New Packers safety Jonathan Owens playing with 'chip on my shoulder' after starting career undrafted

Newly signed Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has worked his way up to a starting role. But Owens said this week he never forgot where his career started.

news

Did Raiders make winning decision replacing Derek Carr with Jimmy Garoppolo?

The Raiders released their all-time leading passer, Derek Carr, and replaced him with former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The prevailing quandary ahead of the 2023 season will be if Las Vegas made the right choice.

news

Could one of these seven NFL teams finally celebrate first MVP in 2023?

Seven teams are still searching for their first player to win Most Valuable Player heading into 2023. Who from the Cardinals, Texans, Jaguars, Saints, Jets, Eagles and Buccaneers is most likely to bring home the award?

news

Cardinals S Budda Baker wants to be paid fairly as he plans to attend training camp following trade request

Cardinals safety Budda Baker doesn't want to be the highest-paid safety as he plans to report to training camp following an April trade request, but he does hope to be paid fairly, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per Baker's agent.

news

Rachaad White thinks Buccaneers have 'great shot' in NFC South, wants to 'eclipse' 1,000 rushing yards

Rachaad White is heading into his second year with the Buccaneers as the likely lead back. The greater spotlight has fostered greater expectations, and White himself is setting aim at ending a Tampa Bay drought on the ground.

news

Will Steelers be NFL's top defense with healthy T.J. Watt?

If pass rusher T.J. Watt stays healthy, will the Steelers have one of the top defenses in the league? A case can be made that no player is more valuable to his team than Watt.

news

Chris Stapleton's Super Bowl LVII rendition of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' available

Chris Stapleton's rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner (Live from Super Bowl LVII)" is out today via EQ.

news

Saints TE Juwan Johnson sees Drew Brees resemblance in new QB Derek Carr

After spending time with his new quarterback, Saints TE Juwan Johnson says he is seeing similarities between Drew Brees and Derek Carr.

news

Browns RB Nick Chubb doesn't think his production will be 'hindered' by Deshaun Watson

The Browns offense is likely to undergo some changes with Deshaun Watson at quarterback for a full season, but standout running back Nick Chubb isn't worried about his production waning.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More