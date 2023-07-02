Panthers QB Andy Dalton says he views himself 'as a starter in this league' 

It's safe to assume Dalton will be the backup to Young, but instead of allowing that to diminish his mentality, the 35-year-old is focused on continuing to improve his skillset, especially with a familiar face on the coaching staff.

"I am in a really, really good situation here; (head coach) Frank Reich played til he was 38. He was a career backup," Dalton said. "He understands the continuity you want in a (quarterback) room. (Panthers quarterbacks coach) Josh McCown played until he was 40. Josh was my friend for the last 10 years, and now he's my coach."

In 2022, Dalton played and started in 14 games for the New Orleans Saints, throwing for 2,871 yards with a 66.7 completion percentage while scoring 18 touchdowns. Dalton also only threw nine interceptions, which was less than Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow.

Dalton proved he can make plays when necessary, but with the Saints ending the season with a losing 7-10 record and subsequently moving for Derek Carr in free agency, the writing was on the wall for Dalton's time in the Big Easy.

"I look back at the last couple of years and some of the situations didn't turn out the way I would have liked," Dalton said. "Last year, I felt personally I felt I played good football, but we didn't win as many games and that is the most important thing. I have confidence in who I am as a player. Not a lot of people can say, 'This is Year 13 in the NFL.' I feel good about where I am. It's fun to be in this position, to help the next generation of quarterbacks."