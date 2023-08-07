NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- DT Devonnsha Maxwell (knee) has been placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- LB Charles Wiley is signing with the Browns, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. The team has since announced the news.
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- OT Tytus Howard suffered a hand injury that will keep him out "for a while," head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters.
INJURIES
- TE Jody Fortson (shoulder) sat out practice
- CB L'Jarius Sneed is dealing with knee inflammation, per head coach Andy Reid.
OTHER NEWS
- Reid told reporters that he does not know when DE Chris Jones will report. Jones is currently holding out in hope for a new contract.
SIGNINGS
- S John Johnson III is re-joining the Rams after two years in Cleveland, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
VISITS
- RB Kareem Hunt is visiting the Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
INJURIES
- OT Evan Neal is still in concussion protocol but will travel to Detroit ahead of joint practices with the Lions, head coach Brian Daboll announced Monday.
- OL Marcus McKethan has been activated off the PUP list.
- DT A’Shawn Robinson (knee) has been activated off the PUP list.
INJURIES
- C Ryan Jensen (knee) will start taking part in full-team drills at some point, but head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that he doesn't know exactly when.
INJURIES
- P Tress Way has some lower back tightness, which is why Washington is working out two punters today, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Monday. Rivera added that Way will play in the preseason opener, however.