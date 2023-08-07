Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 7

Published: Aug 07, 2023 at 12:25 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Related Links

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

INJURIES

  • DL Ed Oliver will not practice today because of back soreness, head coach Sean McDermott said Monday.
  • CB Cam Lewis (groin) is not practicing, per McDermott.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

INJURIES

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

SIGNINGS

  • LB Charles Wiley is signing with the Browns, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. The team has since announced the news.


ROSTER CUTS

Houston Texans
Houston Texans

INJURIES

  • OT Tytus Howard suffered a hand injury that will keep him out "for a while," head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

INJURIES


OTHER NEWS

  • Reid told reporters that he does not know when DE Chris Jones will report. Jones is currently holding out in hope for a new contract.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

SIGNINGS

  • S John Johnson III is re-joining the Rams after two years in Cleveland, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

VISITS

New York Giants
New York Giants

INJURIES

  • OT Evan Neal is still in concussion protocol but will travel to Detroit ahead of joint practices with the Lions, head coach Brian Daboll announced Monday.
  • OL Marcus McKethan has been activated off the PUP list.
  • DT A’Shawn Robinson (knee) has been activated off the PUP list.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

INJURIES

  • C Ryan Jensen (knee) will start taking part in full-team drills at some point, but head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that he doesn't know exactly when.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

INJURIES

  • P Tress Way has some lower back tightness, which is why Washington is working out two punters today, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Monday. Rivera added that Way will play in the preseason opener, however.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers LB Devin White: Offseason trade request 'a little bit selfish'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White publicly address his offseason trade request for the first time on Monday.
news

John Johnson returning to Rams on one-year deal

John Johnson is going home. The veteran safety is signing a one-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Free-agent RB Kareem Hunt visiting Saints

Free-agent RB Kareem Hunt is visiting the Saints in light of Alvin Kamara's three-game suspension and Eno Benjamin's season-ending injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Matthew Judon appreciates contract solution with Patriots: 'They didn't have to budge'

Patriots linebacker ﻿Matt Judon﻿ spent the early part of training camp working only in individual drills. Now that a deal is agreed to for the 2023 season, Judon is back at it with his teammates.
news

Anthony Richardson stacks 'really solid' practices as rookie QB pushes for Colts' starting gig

According to everyone on the ground this weekend, Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson shined, especially when getting the starting reps on Sunday.
news

LB Logan Wilson hopes contract helps Bengals sign Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins

After signing a four-year contract extension this past week, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson hopes his new deal helps the team keep its core intact.
news

Colts OLB Shaquille Leonard on injury-riddled 2022: Didn't know if 'I'd ever be back'

After spending much of the 2022 season out with various ailments, outside linebacker Shaquille Leonard has finally gotten to a point where he feels healthy. "It's been hard, very emotional ... not knowing if I'd ever be back," said Leonard. 
news

Panthers agree to terms on one-year deal with LB Justin Houston

Outside linebacker Justin Houston has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Sunday. The team later confirmed the signing.
news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Jets, Dalvin Cook waiting game continues; Vikings can't 'rely' on close wins

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.
news

Saints' Derek Carr excited to play behind OT Trevor Penning: 'He's a different cat'

Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning hasn't experienced soreness in his foot during his return to practicing in training camp, and his fire has made an impact on quarterback Derek Carr.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More