Cowboys cut struggling kicker Tristan Vizcaino; USFL product Brandon Aubrey only K on roster

A former professional soccer player in a third-tier United States league, Aubrey's football career has only recently begun. He joined Birmingham via the 2022 USFL Draft and earned all-league honors in 2022 before helping the Stallions win the USFL title in 2023. Aubrey missed just one kick in total in 2023, and the Cowboys deemed him ready to try his NFL luck in camp.

So far, it hasn't been entirely smooth for Aubrey, but the Cowboys feel comfortable enough with him to let him handle the kicking duties on his own for now. That could change if Dallas develops an interest in veteran Robbie Gould, or if another proven kicker becomes available, especially toward the end of preseason. Expect the Cowboys to do their due diligence on that front while hoping Aubrey settles in.