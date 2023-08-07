Around the NFL

Cowboys cut struggling kicker Tristan Vizcaino; USFL product Brandon Aubrey only K on roster

Published: Aug 07, 2023 at 03:24 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys' kicking woes have carried over into 2023.

Months after Brett Maher's sudden loss of consistency in the postseason, the Cowboys' replacements for Maher are also struggling. Tristan Vizcaino's rough practice on Saturday -- and generally poor performance throughout camp, as seen in his reported 22-of-35 line in field goal attempts -- prompted the Cowboys to release him Monday, leaving only Brandon Aubrey as Dallas' lone remaining option at kicker as of now.

Aubrey also didn't have a great outing on Saturday, missing 2 of 7 field goal attempts during the same practice in which Vizcaino finished with a conversion rate of 50 percent. But as a young kicker, Aubrey's potential -- he made 14 of 15 field goal attempts while kicking for the USFL's Birmingham Stallions in 2023 -- has convinced the Cowboys to proceed with him as their kicker for now.

Related Links

"We're always open to (possibly adding a veteran)," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday of the kicking situation, per The Athletic. "But I'm excited about our young guy (Brandon Aubrey)."

A former professional soccer player in a third-tier United States league, Aubrey's football career has only recently begun. He joined Birmingham via the 2022 USFL Draft and earned all-league honors in 2022 before helping the Stallions win the USFL title in 2023. Aubrey missed just one kick in total in 2023, and the Cowboys deemed him ready to try his NFL luck in camp.

So far, it hasn't been entirely smooth for Aubrey, but the Cowboys feel comfortable enough with him to let him handle the kicking duties on his own for now. That could change if Dallas develops an interest in veteran Robbie Gould, or if another proven kicker becomes available, especially toward the end of preseason. Expect the Cowboys to do their due diligence on that front while hoping Aubrey settles in.

Related Content

news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: DeMeco Ryans forging new culture in Houston; Jaguars to play starters in preseason opener

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.
news

Titans assistant coach Terrell Williams to act as HC in preseason game vs. Bears

Titans HC Mike Vrabel told reporters on Monday that assistant head coach/defensive line coach Terrell Williams would handle the head coaching duties for Tennessee's preseason opener against the Bears on Saturday.
news

C.J. Stroud to start at QB in Texans' preseason opener vs. Patriots

Rookie QB C.J. Stroud will start in the Texans' preseason opener at New England, Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater on Inside Training Camp Live.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Buccaneers LB Devin White: Offseason trade request 'a little bit selfish'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White publicly address his offseason trade request for the first time on Monday.
news

John Johnson returning to Rams on one-year deal

John Johnson is going home. The veteran safety is signing a one-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Free-agent RB Kareem Hunt visiting Saints

Free-agent RB Kareem Hunt is visiting the Saints in light of Alvin Kamara's three-game suspension and Eno Benjamin's season-ending injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Matthew Judon appreciates contract solution with Patriots: 'They didn't have to budge'

Patriots linebacker ﻿Matt Judon﻿ spent the early part of training camp working only in individual drills. Now that a deal is agreed to for the 2023 season, Judon is back at it with his teammates.
news

Anthony Richardson stacks 'really solid' practices as rookie QB pushes for Colts' starting gig

According to everyone on the ground this weekend, Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson shined, especially when getting the starting reps on Sunday.
news

LB Logan Wilson hopes contract helps Bengals sign Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins

After signing a four-year contract extension this past week, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson hopes his new deal helps the team keep its core intact.
news

Colts OLB Shaquille Leonard on injury-riddled 2022: Didn't know if 'I'd ever be back'

After spending much of the 2022 season out with various ailments, outside linebacker Shaquille Leonard has finally gotten to a point where he feels healthy. "It's been hard, very emotional ... not knowing if I'd ever be back," said Leonard. 
Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More