Around the NFL

Cowboys signing S Malik Hooker to three-year extension worth $24 million

Published: Aug 04, 2023 at 05:04 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Malik Hooker﻿'s standout 2022 season has earned him a new contract.

Hooker is signing a three-year extension with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. The extension is worth $24 million, with $16.5 million in guaranteed money and an $8 million signing bonus which Hooker will collect this month, per Rapoport.

Hooker's career has been a tale of highs and lows. He entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Colts out of Ohio State in 2017 and instantly made an impact, recording three interceptions and four passes defensed in his first seven games before an injury cut that campaign short.

Related Links

Hooker struggled to reclaim the same form in the years that followed, finishing with two interceptions in both 2018 and 2019, but never quite taking the next step toward becoming a star in Indianapolis before an Achilles injury ended his 2020 season after just two games.

Dallas took a chance on Hooker in 2021, signing him to a one-year deal. In that season, Hooker proved he could avoid injuries, playing in 15 games (three starts) for the Cowboys. In 2022, Hooker was even better, playing in 16 games (six starts) and finishing with a career-high 62 tackles. Hooker also tied his career-best mark in interceptions with three.

With Hooker in the prime of his career at 27 years old, Dallas decided now was the time to secure his services beyond 2023. Signing him now allows the Cowboys to plan for big future deals, and locks in a safety who has fit well in Dan Quinn's defense.

Related Content

news

Colts signing running back Kenyan Drake amid Jonathan Taylor uncertainty

Amid the uncertainty with Jonathan Taylor, the Colts have added another name to their backfield. Running back Kenyan Drake is signing with Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per Drake's agent.
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara suspended three games for role in February 2022 incident in Las Vegas

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was suspended for the first three games of the 2023 regular season by the NFL on Friday for violating the league's personal conduct policy, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill quips about CB Eli Apple signing: 'Now I get to embarrass him every day'

Eli Apple and Tyreek Hill had some long-standing beef, but now that they're Dolphins teammates, Hill said it's all water under the bridge. But the Pro Bowl wideout couldn't resist getting in a zinger. 
news

Alvin Kamara says he 'embarrassed' Saints, NFL in Las Vegas incident

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara publicly addressed his February 2022 incident in Las Vegas for the first time on Friday, telling reporters that he regretted his actions that day and that his meeting this week with Commissioner Roger Goodell went well.
news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: A.J. Brown, Eagles 'respect' 49ers; Matt Ryan at Falcons practice

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Rams OC Mike LaFleur: Cooper Kupp day to day with hamstring injury, will 'be back in the right time'

Cooper Kupp﻿ left Tuesday's practice with a hamstring injury, but Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur isn't fretting about the star receiver's status.
news

Bears finalizing deal with veteran TE Marcedes Lewis

The Big Dog is a Bear. The Chicago Bears are finalizing a deal with veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

Cameron Jordan, Saints agree to terms on two-year, $27.5 million extension

Cameron Jordan and the New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms on a two-year, $27.5 million extension, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Jordan, 34, was entering the final year of his deal.
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson credits Aaron Rodgers with 'great call' on deep ball in Hall of Fame Game

Zach Wilson's Hall of Fame Game appearance was abbreviated, lasting just 11 plays over three drives before he gave way to veteran backup ﻿Tim Boyle﻿ in the Jets' 21-16 loss to the Browns on Thursday night.
news

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson shines in comeback win over Jets in Hall of Fame Game

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson says he's hoping his performance did "a lot for" him heading into the rest of the preseason.
Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More