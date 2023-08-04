Cowboys signing S Malik Hooker to three-year extension worth $24 million

Hooker struggled to reclaim the same form in the years that followed, finishing with two interceptions in both 2018 and 2019, but never quite taking the next step toward becoming a star in Indianapolis before an Achilles injury ended his 2020 season after just two games.

Dallas took a chance on Hooker in 2021, signing him to a one-year deal. In that season, Hooker proved he could avoid injuries, playing in 15 games (three starts) for the Cowboys. In 2022, Hooker was even better, playing in 16 games (six starts) and finishing with a career-high 62 tackles. Hooker also tied his career-best mark in interceptions with three.