Cowboys signing S Malik Hooker to three-year extension worth $24 million

Malik Hooker's standout 2022 season has earned him a new contract.
Hooker is signing a three-year extension with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. The extension is worth $24 million, with $16.5 million in guaranteed money and an $8 million signing bonus which Hooker will collect this month, per Rapoport.
Hooker's career has been a tale of highs and lows. He entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Colts out of Ohio State in 2017 and instantly made an impact, recording three interceptions and four passes defensed in his first seven games before an injury cut that campaign short.
Hooker struggled to reclaim the same form in the years that followed, finishing with two interceptions in both 2018 and 2019, but never quite taking the next step toward becoming a star in Indianapolis before an Achilles injury ended his 2020 season after just two games.
Dallas took a chance on Hooker in 2021, signing him to a one-year deal. In that season, Hooker proved he could avoid injuries, playing in 15 games (three starts) for the Cowboys. In 2022, Hooker was even better, playing in 16 games (six starts) and finishing with a career-high 62 tackles. Hooker also tied his career-best mark in interceptions with three.
With Hooker in the prime of his career at 27 years old, Dallas decided now was the time to secure his services beyond 2023. Signing him now allows the Cowboys to plan for big future deals, and locks in a safety who has fit well in Dan Quinn's defense.